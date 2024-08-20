Advertisement
Kerala Lottery Result Today 20-08-2024 Live: Sthree Sakthi SS-429 Tuesday Lucky Draw To Be Out At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY TUESDAY RESULT TODAY 20-08-2024 Live: Win Win lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Monday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery " STHREE SAKTHI" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery code is "SS" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of  lucky draw will receive bumper 75 Lakh Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Sthree Sakthi SS 429' lucky draw.

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday 20-08-2024 Aug Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-429" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, August 20, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-429" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 75 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-429 outcome from August 20, 2024, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-429 Results live today.

Kerala Lottery Result 20-08-2024 Aug: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-429 Draw

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SW 853246

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SS 307555

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0592  0665  0951  0960  2831  3050  3352  3471  3951  5310  5409  5420  6006  7023  7059  8492  8693  9580

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SN 853246 SO 853246 SP 853246 SR 853246 SS 853246 ST 853246 SU 853246 SV 853246 SX 853246 SY 853246 SZ 853246

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 2172  3656  4226  4910  5391  7055  7915  8155  8936  9765

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 6850  0974  8075  3559  5586  1622  7641  2318  0002  3041  5902  2720  4123  3451  6515  3406  0753

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0469  0567  0663  1830  2032  2082  2110  2126  2216  2305  2314  2451  2947  3341  3476  3531  3588  3659  3995  4750  4773  5013  5051  5259  5443  5621  5656  6022  6100  6368  6435  6497  6742  6829  7167  7179  7346  7587  7681  8030  8098  8195  8325  8600  8829  8997  9067  9186  9218  9338  9549  9882

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0227  0246  0336  0878  1345  1403  1565  1802  1897  2027  2241  2564  3068  3081  3185  3565  3736  3862  4154  4284  4383  4496  4958  5150  5184  5954  6098  6686  6955  7410  7650  7723  7803  7903  8170  8299  8403  8609  9235  9303  9477  9519  9640  9905  9950

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 1393  0655  6845  4889  9496  9499  6838  9514  9110  9409  0364  9436  1711  0630  7711  8848  7119  9754  8360  8597  5539  0512  1289  8183  4667  5070  2115  9847  9107  2445  9619   6488  2465  9591  4578  0942  6607  2392  3323  7656  3070  3425  8070  1566  6961  4897  1189  9621  9027  1261  8786  7353  5763  3625  2150  8196  7730  3729  9412  0558  7770  8296  0375  2959  8372  9855  9933  4463  6481  2196   3608  0079  8451 6084  1820  4658  4402  4209  4867  8373  2698  4175  5485  2796  6061  8102  8924  9907

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 20-08-2024 August: STHREE SAKTHI SS-429 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2024

20 August 2024
09:25 IST

Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 20.08.2024: Lottery Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS-429 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated August 20, 2024, is expected to follow shortly.

