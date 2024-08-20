Kerala Lottery Result Today 20-08-2024 Live: Sthree Sakthi SS-429 Tuesday Lucky Draw To Be Out At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday 20-08-2024 Aug Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-429" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, August 20, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-429" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 75 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-429 outcome from August 20, 2024, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-429 Results live today.

Kerala Lottery Result 20-08-2024 Aug: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-429 Draw

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SW 853246

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SS 307555

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0592 0665 0951 0960 2831 3050 3352 3471 3951 5310 5409 5420 6006 7023 7059 8492 8693 9580

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SN 853246 SO 853246 SP 853246 SR 853246 SS 853246 ST 853246 SU 853246 SV 853246 SX 853246 SY 853246 SZ 853246

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 2172 3656 4226 4910 5391 7055 7915 8155 8936 9765

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 6850 0974 8075 3559 5586 1622 7641 2318 0002 3041 5902 2720 4123 3451 6515 3406 0753

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0469 0567 0663 1830 2032 2082 2110 2126 2216 2305 2314 2451 2947 3341 3476 3531 3588 3659 3995 4750 4773 5013 5051 5259 5443 5621 5656 6022 6100 6368 6435 6497 6742 6829 7167 7179 7346 7587 7681 8030 8098 8195 8325 8600 8829 8997 9067 9186 9218 9338 9549 9882

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0227 0246 0336 0878 1345 1403 1565 1802 1897 2027 2241 2564 3068 3081 3185 3565 3736 3862 4154 4284 4383 4496 4958 5150 5184 5954 6098 6686 6955 7410 7650 7723 7803 7903 8170 8299 8403 8609 9235 9303 9477 9519 9640 9905 9950

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 1393 0655 6845 4889 9496 9499 6838 9514 9110 9409 0364 9436 1711 0630 7711 8848 7119 9754 8360 8597 5539 0512 1289 8183 4667 5070 2115 9847 9107 2445 9619 6488 2465 9591 4578 0942 6607 2392 3323 7656 3070 3425 8070 1566 6961 4897 1189 9621 9027 1261 8786 7353 5763 3625 2150 8196 7730 3729 9412 0558 7770 8296 0375 2959 8372 9855 9933 4463 6481 2196 3608 0079 8451 6084 1820 4658 4402 4209 4867 8373 2698 4175 5485 2796 6061 8102 8924 9907

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 20-08-2024 August: STHREE SAKTHI SS-429 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

