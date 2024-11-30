Kerala Lottery Result Today 30-11-2024 Live: Karunya KR 682 Saturday Lucky Draw Result To Be Out At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT SATURDAY 30-11-2024 LIVE: KARUNYA KR lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Saturday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "KARUNYA KR" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "KARUNYA KR" lottery code is "KR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'KARUNYA KR-682' lucky draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Saturday 30-11-2024 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the Keralan government, announces the "KARUNYA KR-682" Lucky Draw Result today Karunya Kr-682, November 30, 2024. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "Karunya KR-682" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly. The ticket prices may vary. Check the Karunya KR-682 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of ₹80 Lakhs. Stay tuned to this website for the live update of Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-682 results today.
Kerala Lottery Result 30-11-2024 Nov: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-682 Draw
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 30-11-2024 November TODAY: KARUNYA KR-682 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)
Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access Karunya KR-682 Saturday Lucky Draw
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket
Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for November 30, 2024. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.
