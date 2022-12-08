LIVE Updates | Limbayat Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: BJP's Sangitaben Patil vs Congress' Gopalbhai Devidas Patil vs AAP's Pankaj Tayde

Limbayat Gujarat Assembly Election Results Live 2022: The counting of votes for the 182 seats of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 has begun. Limbayat seat voted on December 1 in the first phase. The BJP has fielded its sitting MLA Sangitaben Patil from the Limbayat seat while the Congress fielded Gopalbhai Devidas Patil and the Aam Aadmi Party put its bet on Pankaj Tayde. The BJP had managed to bag the Limbayat seat in 2012 and 2017. This time also, BJP has reposed faith in Sangita Patil. At present, the challenge before the BJP is to score a hat-trick at this time.

Exit polls have predicted that the BJP will comfortably win a seventh straight term -- an outcome that will equal the Left Front's feat in West Bengal. If the BJP wins big in Gujarat, it will be a huge morale boost for the party. It will enthuse BJP's rank and file, and reinforce the impression that the party will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. For the Congress, its role as the main challenger to the BJP is at stake. Today's results will reveal if the party's silent campaign has cut ice with people. The party's campaign, mostly shouldered by local leaders, has leaned on door-to-door canvassing for votes. For the AAP, which carried out a high-decibel campaign, the elections in Gujarat are an opportunity to establish itself as a pan-national party and a challenger to BJP at the national level.