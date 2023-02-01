topStoriesenglish2568086
LIVE Breaking News: Delhi’s AQI Improves, Enters ‘Moderate’ Category

Written By  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

LIVE Breaking News: Delhi’s AQI Improves, Enters ‘Moderate’ Category
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday. This year's Budget holds much significance as this will be the last full Budget before the 2024 General Elections. This is the Finance Minister's fifth Budget presentation since 2019. The FM will present the Union Budget with a digital device instead of the traditional 'bahi-khata' in her hands.

Among other stories, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani has accused the BBC of taking money from China to spread Beijing's anti-India propaganda. 

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Peshawar mosque blast has crossed 100 as more bodies have been fished out of the debris. 

01 February 2023
10:32 AM

Delhi’s AQI Improves, Enters ‘Moderate’ Category

Delhi’s air quality has improved further. It has been recorded at 158 in a moderate category at 9 am on Wednesday. This marks a drop from Tuesday’s reading of 192 (moderate) recorded at 4 PM, according to the central pollution control board’s national bulletin.

10:29 AM

'Ummedon Ka Budget'

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary has said that this budget would match the expectations of the general public and that India`s economy is on track. In an exclusive interview with ANI, MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, "Ever since the Modi government has been formed, it brings the budget keeping in mind all the sections of the society."It will be "Umeedon Ka Budget,'' he added.

