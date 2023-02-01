LIVE Breaking News: Delhi’s AQI Improves, Enters ‘Moderate’ Category
Stay tuned with www.zeenews.com for today's breaking news and all the latest updates from India and World. Browse all important news from India & the World.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday. This year's Budget holds much significance as this will be the last full Budget before the 2024 General Elections. This is the Finance Minister's fifth Budget presentation since 2019. The FM will present the Union Budget with a digital device instead of the traditional 'bahi-khata' in her hands.
Among other stories, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani has accused the BBC of taking money from China to spread Beijing's anti-India propaganda.
Meanwhile, the death toll in the Peshawar mosque blast has crossed 100 as more bodies have been fished out of the debris.
Stay tuned with www.zeenews.com for today's breaking news and all the latest updates from India and World. Browse all important news from India & the World
Delhi’s AQI Improves, Enters ‘Moderate’ Category
Delhi’s air quality has improved further. It has been recorded at 158 in a moderate category at 9 am on Wednesday. This marks a drop from Tuesday’s reading of 192 (moderate) recorded at 4 PM, according to the central pollution control board’s national bulletin.
'Ummedon Ka Budget'
Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary has said that this budget would match the expectations of the general public and that India`s economy is on track. In an exclusive interview with ANI, MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, "Ever since the Modi government has been formed, it brings the budget keeping in mind all the sections of the society."It will be "Umeedon Ka Budget,'' he added.
More Stories