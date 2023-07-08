LIVE | Delhi Traffic Today: Multiple Roads Closed Due To Heavy Rain, Check Routes To Avoid
The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for the Kanwar Yatra, saying that around 15 to 20 lakh “Kanwariyas” are expected to pass through the national capital.
Heavy rains lashed in the national capital region, causing severe waterlogging on various roads across the Delhi-NCR region. The traffic police from the regions of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurugram have issued traffic advisory for the routes to avoid. Further, the Kanwar Yatra has resulted in several road closures across Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad. The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory for upcoming Kanwar Yatra, saying that around 15 to 20 lakh “Kanwariyas” are expected to pass through the national capital. Here are the routes to avoid due to diversions and waterlogging due to heavy rain in Delhi-NCR.
Severe waterlogging witnessed in Rabindra Nagar area of Delhi following incessant rainfall in the city.
Traffic is affected on Ring road in the carriageway from Rajouri Garden towards Punjabi Bagh due to waterlogging near Bharat Darshan park.
Traffic is affected on Bhairon marg in the carriageway from Ring road towards Mathura road due to waterlogging.
Traffic is affected on Ring road in the carriageway from ISBT Kashmere gate towards Rajghat and vice- versa due to waterlogging near Hanuman mandir Yamuna Bazar & near Nigam Bodh Ghat.
A visual from the Connaught Place in Delhi
#WATCH | Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Delhi, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city.
Minto Road Underpass in Delhi is closed due to waterlogging
“Due to diversion of vehicular traffic, bound for Apsara border and Maharajpur border to Ghazipur, by Uttar Pradesh Police, there will be congestion on NH-24 as well. Motorists and road users are advised to plan their movement in advance to avoid inconvenience and delay,” said the official.
“Generally heavy traffic congestion occurs on Rani Jhansi Road from Baraf Khana Chowk to Fire Station, Boulevard Road and at Azad Market Chowk, Gokalpuri flyover, 66 Foot Road, Maujpur Chowk, Badarpur 'T'- Point, Mathura Road,” said traffic cops.
The movement of kanwariyas will also be on Kalindi Kunj, Mathura Road, Badarpur border, Modi Mill, Maa Anand Mai Marg, M.B. Rd, New Rohtak Road (from Kamal 'T' Point to Tikri border) and Najafgarh Road (from Zakhira to Najafgarh).
The devotees will also come from Maharajpur border, Road No 56, Ghazipur border, NH 24, Ring Road, Mathura Road and exit from Badarpur border for Haryana.
Another route of Kanwariyas is from Bhopura border, Wazirabad Road, Loni flyover, Gokulpuri 'T' Point, 66 Foot Road, Seelampur 'T' Point, NH 1 and further towards the new ISBT Bridge.
In the advisory issued earlier, the Traffic Police said that devotees carrying 'kanwars' will pass through Apsara border, Shahdara flyover, Seelampur 'T' Point, ISBT flyover, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Faiz Road, Upper Ridge Road, Dhaula Kuan, National Highway (NH)-8 and exit from Rajokri Border for Haryana.
Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city. The Traffic Police has issued advisory for the routes to avoid.