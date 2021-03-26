Live: Bharat Bandh today, malls, markets, major highways to remain shut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on the invitation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The prime minister is going to participate in the neighbouring country’s National Day celebrations on March 26.

In a statement on Thursday PM Modi said his visit to Bangladesh this week will be his first foreign trip after the COVID-19 outbreak. The visit will serve to highlight India’s support for the economic and developmental achievements of the neighbouring countries.

Additionally, Farmer unions who are protesting the three farm laws have called for a Bharat Bandh today. The day marks the completion of four months of protests against the legislation at the borders of Delhi, which started on November 26.

As per news agency PTI, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, has called for a Bharat Bandh on March 26, from 6 AM to 6 PM.

The quantum of punishment in Nikita Tomar murder case will place today. Earlier, the district sessions court in Faridabad on Wednesday (March 24) pronounced the accused, Tausif and Rehan, guilty in Nikita Tomar murder case.

In other developments, Sachin Vaze told NIA court that, he is “being made a scapegoat. I have not confessed to any crime." While investigating the case, NIA found and seized over 62 bullets from Waze's home.

