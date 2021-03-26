Live: Bharat Bandh today, malls, markets, major highways to remain shut

26 March 2021, 07:07 AM
Jammu and Kashmir: Tourists visited Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar, yesterday
Jammu and Kashmir: Tourists visited Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar, yesterday pic.twitter.com/GbXknmkkue
— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2021
26 March 2021, 07:06 AM
Maharashtra: Two casualties have been reported in fire incident in Mumbai's hospital. Rescue operation for 76 patients admitted to COVID care hospital is underway. Level 3 or level 4 fire broke out on first floor of a mall at 12.30 AM. Around 23 fire tenders present at the spot: DCP Prashant Kadam
26 March 2021, 07:05 AM
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a hospital in Mumbai's Bhandup; rescue operation underway. "Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. I've seen a hospital at mall for the first time. Action to be taken. 70 patients including COVID infected shifted to another hospital," says Mumbai Mayor.
26 March 2021, 07:05 AM
President Ram Nath Kovind wrote a note to the people and President of Bangladesh on their 50th Independence Day.
"Our multifaceted cooperation in diverse sectors has been strengthened with strong political commitment of both governments," wrote President Ram Nath Kovind to the people & President of Bangladesh on their 50th Independence Day pic.twitter.com/1fxqsJDiiv
— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021
26 March 2021, 07:03 AM
Traffic movement is closed on Ghazipur (Delhi-UP) border NH-24 (both carriageway), said Delhi Traffic Police. The step came after Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, called for a Bharat Bandh today, from 6 AM to 6 PM.
26 March 2021, 07:02 AM
Mumbai: Firefighting operation underway at the mall where a fire broke out last night; latest visuals from the spot
Mumbai: Firefighting operation underway at the mall where a fire broke out last night; latest visuals from the spot pic.twitter.com/OTBMtJq5EK
— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021
26 March 2021, 07:01 AM
PM Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh today and tomorrow. During his visit, he will be inaugurating Bapu Bangabandhu Digital Video Exhibition in Dhaka. He will also meet Bangladesh Foreign Minister and attend National Day Programme.
Earlier, PM Modi took it to his Twitter handle to announce: "As I leave for Bangladesh tomorrow, I look forward to remembering the life and ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation, as well as our diplomatic ties."
Our partnership with Bangladesh is an important pillar of our Neighbourhood First policy, and we are committed to further deepen and diversify it. We will continue to support Bangladesh's remarkable development journey, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dynamic leadership
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2021