Live: Bharat Bandh today, malls, markets, major highways to remain shut

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, has called for a Bharat Bandh today, from 6 AM to 6 PM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on the invitation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

Last Updated: Friday, March 26, 2021 - 07:17
Comments |
File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on the invitation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The prime minister is going to participate in the neighbouring country’s National Day celebrations on March 26. 

In a statement on Thursday PM Modi said his visit to Bangladesh this week will be his first foreign trip after the COVID-19 outbreak. The visit will serve to highlight India’s support for the economic and developmental achievements of the neighbouring countries.

Additionally, Farmer unions who are protesting the three farm laws have called for a Bharat Bandh today. The day marks the completion of four months of protests against the legislation at the borders of Delhi, which started on November 26.

As per news agency PTI, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, has called for a Bharat Bandh on March 26, from 6 AM to 6 PM.

The quantum of punishment in Nikita Tomar murder case will place today. Earlier, the district sessions court in Faridabad on Wednesday (March 24) pronounced the accused, Tausif and Rehan, guilty in Nikita Tomar murder case. 

In other developments, Sachin Vaze told NIA court that, he is “being made a scapegoat. I have not confessed to any crime." While investigating the case, NIA found and seized over 62 bullets from Waze's home.

26 March 2021, 07:07 AM

Jammu and Kashmir: Tourists visited Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar, yesterday

26 March 2021, 07:06 AM

Maharashtra: Two casualties have been reported in fire incident in Mumbai's hospital. Rescue operation for 76 patients admitted to COVID care hospital is underway. Level 3 or level 4 fire broke out on first floor of a mall at 12.30 AM. Around 23 fire tenders present at the spot: DCP Prashant Kadam

26 March 2021, 07:05 AM

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a hospital in Mumbai's Bhandup; rescue operation underway. "Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. I've seen a hospital at mall for the first time. Action to be taken. 70 patients including COVID infected shifted to another hospital," says Mumbai Mayor.

26 March 2021, 07:05 AM

President Ram Nath Kovind wrote a note to the people and President of Bangladesh on their 50th Independence Day.

26 March 2021, 07:03 AM

Traffic movement is closed on Ghazipur (Delhi-UP) border NH-24 (both carriageway), said Delhi Traffic Police. The step came after Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, called for a Bharat Bandh today, from 6 AM to 6 PM.

26 March 2021, 07:02 AM

Mumbai: Firefighting operation underway at the mall where a fire broke out last night; latest visuals from the spot

26 March 2021, 07:01 AM

PM Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh today and tomorrow. During his visit, he will be inaugurating Bapu Bangabandhu Digital Video Exhibition in Dhaka. He will also meet Bangladesh Foreign Minister and attend National Day Programme.

Earlier, PM Modi took it to his Twitter handle to announce: "As I leave for Bangladesh tomorrow, I look forward to remembering the life and ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation, as well as our diplomatic ties."

