LIVE: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav inaugurate party's foundation day

5 July 2021, 12:26 PM India: The Supreme Court today issued notice after hearing a petition filed by the PUCL, seeking action against those persons who are allegedly involved in registering the FIRSs, despite the earlier striking down of Section 66 A of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

5 July 2021, 12:24 PM Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure that the best possible medical care is made available to the former Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh, sources said on Monday. "Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi called former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh`s son Rajveer to inquire about his health. He also called up Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure that best possible medical care is made available to the former UP Chief Minister," said sources.

5 July 2021, 12:10 PM Bihar: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav, wife Rabri Devi inaugurate party's foundation day as the party completes 25 years today. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav, wife Rabri Devi inaugurate party's foundation day as the party completes 25 years today. pic.twitter.com/Rvcv4D2PWR — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

5 July 2021, 12:02 PM Sikkim: Sikkim state opens for tourists who are fully vaccinated. No RTPCR negative report required to enter the state.

5 July 2021, 11:38 AM Delhi: Lajpat Nagar market closed for flouting COVID norms. The market will remain closed until further orders. Lajpat Nagar Market Traders Association asked to show cause why action should not be taken against them for violating COVID norms, said DDMA.

5 July 2021, 11:00 AM India: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Russia this week. The visit is likely to begin from July 8th, said sources. As Russia and India both desire a multi-polar world, they are equally important for each other in fulfilling each other's national interests. The visit will strengthen each other as valued partners with a friendship built on deep mutual trust. Apart from traditional areas of cooperation such as weapons, hydrocarbons, nuclear energy, and diamonds, new sectors of economic engagement are also emerging -- mining, agro-industrial, and high technology, including robotics, nanotech, and biotech. India`s footprint in the Russian Far East and in the Arctic is set to expand. Connectivity projects may get a boost too.

5 July 2021, 10:58 AM India: CBI conducts multiple raids in UP's Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Agra, in connection with Uttar Pradesh’s Gomti riverfront project with worth around Rs1,400 crores. Earlier CBI had registered a case against public servants and unknown persons in this regard. (ANI)

5 July 2021, 10:58 AM Delhi: LJP leader Chirag Paswan breaks down during the book launch of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, on his birth anniversary. He says, "I am the son of a lion, will never be scared, no matter how much people try to break us..." #WATCH | LJP leader Chirag Paswan breaks down during the book launch of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, on his birth anniversary. He says, "I am the son of a lion, will never be scared, no matter how much people try to break us..." pic.twitter.com/rh6qC5v53y — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

5 July 2021, 10:19 AM Delhi: Lok Janshakti Patry (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan along with his mother, and other family members launch a book titled 'Paswan', on the birth anniversary of his father and late LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan, in Delhi today. Lok Janshakti Patry (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan along with his mother, and other family members launch a book titled 'Paswan', on the birth anniversary of his father and late LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan, in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/BCwnlSjVNB — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

5 July 2021, 09:59 AM Uttar Pradesh unlock: In wake of decreasing new COVID-19 cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Government allowed cinema halls, multiplexes, gyms and stadiums to reopen from Monday. "With the policy of aggressive tracing, testing, rapid treatment and rapid vaccination, the COVID infection in Uttar Pradesh is under control. Multiplexes, cinemas halls, gyms and sports complex/ stadiums have been allowed to operate in compliance with the COVID protocol. The business of cinema hall operators has been affected due to COVID. Relief should be provided considering their needs/problems," reads the official statement.

5 July 2021, 09:57 AM India: The recent hike in fuel price took the rate of petrol and diesel to Rs 99.86 and Rs 89.36 per litre in Delhi on Monday. After the price hike, a litre of petrol in Mumbai is being sold at Rs 105.92 per litre today while the cost of diesel is Rs 96.91 a litre. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 99.94 and Rs 92.27 per litre respectively.

5 July 2021, 09:56 AM Uttar Pradesh unlock: Gym owners and fitness trainers breathed a sigh of relief after the Uttar Pradesh government announced some relaxation in lockdown curbs that allowed gyms to reopen at 50 percent capacity. "We have suffered a loss due to COVID-19 restriction. I hope now gyms will remain open so that we can recover our loss. We are following all the COVID-19 protocols here. Today only 25 percent of customers came to the gym. We don't allow people to the gym for more than 1 hour and sanitize all the equipment twice a day. We are providing hand sanitizers, masks and have a strict social distancing policy," said Laraib Malik, trainer of the gym.

5 July 2021, 09:54 AM India: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Today is the birth anniversary of my friend, late Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. I miss his presence greatly. He was one of India’s most experienced Parliamentarians and administrators. His contributions to public service and empowering the downtrodden will always be remembered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2021

5 July 2021, 09:51 AM Delhi: Farmers, who have been protesting three new agricultural laws enacted last year, said that they will intensify their protest. The leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) have decided to tale their demonstration to the Capital and protest outside Parliament during the entire duration of the upcoming monsoon session. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, in a press release, said that it will send a letter to opposition parties on July 17 to ensure that the Parliament’s monsoon session is used to support the farmers’ struggle.

5 July 2021, 09:50 AM World: Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, will step down as Amazon CEO on Monday (July 5, 2021). Bezos chose July 5 as it was exactly 27 years ago on that date in 1994 when he founded Amazon. However, the 57-year old, won't be going far from Amazon and will be the executive chair. The American business magnate will also focus on new products and initiatives.

5 July 2021, 09:49 AM Delhi: In line with DDMA's order, stadiums and sports complexes to reopen from today with no spectators. In line with DDMA's order, stadiums and sports complexes to reopen from today with no spectators Visuals from outside Chhatrasal Stadium and Yamuna Sports Complex in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/9uhsbHa5b6 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

5 July 2021, 09:48 AM Karnataka: Sharana Basaveshwara Temple at Kalaburagi reopens for devotees as COVID restrictions eased in state. Karnataka | Sharana Basaveshwara Temple at Kalaburagi reopens for devotees as COVID restrictions eased in state We are following all govt guidelines for COVID. Devotees are happy with the order: Temple priest pic.twitter.com/ulPmAyA0er — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

5 July 2021, 09:47 AM Karnataka: Places of worship including temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras, and other religious places are allowed to open only for darshan/prayers, strictly in adherence with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. No seva/offering or other activities permitted.

5 July 2021, 09:46 AM West Bengal: Sonamukhi BJP MLA Dibakar Gharami claims he was attacked by TMC in Bankura. "Yesterday, when I was at a party worker's house, TMC workers came & started sloganeering. They planned to attack me but I was saved by my guards. 7 BJP activists have been injured," he says.