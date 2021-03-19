Live: Wearing mask, social distancing mandatory in Lucknow amid rising COVID-9 cases

19 March 2021, 13:37 PM
Amid rising coronavirus case in Uttar Pradesh, District Magistrate, Lucknow, has issued COVID-19 guidelines for the state capital. The DM asked people to wear mask, maintain social distancing, otherwise, strict action will be taken against them.
19 March 2021, 12:50 PM
19 March 2021, 12:50 PM
"Democracy means-voice of Assam should control Assam. If we don't include students then there can be no democracy.Youth should actively participate in politics&fight for Assam when you feel State is being robbed. You'll have to fight with love not with stones, lathis," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Assam.
19 March 2021, 12:50 PM
Kerala HC directs CBI on Friday (March 19) to take over the investigation into the alleged rape and murder of two minor girls at Walayar in Palakkad district in 2017.
19 March 2021, 12:49 PM
Assam: BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma holds roadshow from Sonaram Field to DC Kamrup office to file nomination for Jalukbari assembly constituency.
19 March 2021, 12:48 PM
No relief to former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti in money laundering case. ED summons Mufti on March 22.
19 March 2021, 12:04 PM
Rajasthan government on Friday (March 19) extended the duration of section 144 in the state, amid rising COVID-19 cases. To curb the surge of infections, the authorities announced that section 144 will remain in place in the state till April 21, 2021.
19 March 2021, 11:50 AM
Mamata Banerjee isn't liking that elections in West Bengal are being held in a democratic way. Using some 'ghuspatis' and Pakistanis', the candidates are being stopped, but police are taking no action: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram
19 March 2021, 11:49 AM
'Poribortan'(change) is Mamata Banerjee's slogan; why are you copying Mamata Banerjee?... After winning Bengal, we will jump to Delhi & shake BJP: West Bengal CM & TMC leader Mamata Banerjee in Kharagpur
19 March 2021, 11:48 AM
In the last 4 years, UP has emerged as the growth engine of the country. We aim to make the state India's biggest economy in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). In 2017, when we formed govt, there were many villages without roads, schools or any development works. In some tribal villages, people didn't even have voting rights. We ensured that they were not deprived of any of the basic amenities & rights: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on state government's completion of four years
19 March 2021, 11:31 AM
YSRCP has made Sheik Basha, who used to sell vegetables, the chairperson of Rayachoty Municipality, Kadapa District in Andhra Pradesh. "Despite being a degree holder, had to sell vegetables. In 2014, YSRCP gave me opportunity to contest on a councillor's ticket. I thank the CM," says Basha.
19 March 2021, 11:20 AM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath releases 'development booklet' comprising government's achievements on the completion of 4 years in Lucknow today.
19 March 2021, 11:19 AM
Karnataka government to step up COVID-19 vaccination to avoid second wave, says Health Minister. “War rooms will start operating to help the government monitor the situation using real-time data. We have also decided to recruit resident doctors and paramedical staff on a temporary basis,” he said. He also stated that over 200 ambulances have been deployed for any emergency situation in Bengaluru.
19 March 2021, 11:16 AM
In the view of rising COVID-19 cases, Bihar Government cancels leaves of all doctors and healthcare workers, paramedical staff till 5th April.
19 March 2021, 11:16 AM
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, night curfew imposed in Punjab's Ludhiana from 9 pm to 5 am till further orders. "Positivity rate has spiked by 5-6% with 240-250 daily cases. Deaths per week have increased from 7 to 25-30 while hospitalization has spiked by 10%," said Deputy Commissioner on Friday.
19 March 2021, 11:15 AM
MoS Home Nityanand Rai attends the 82nd anniversary parade of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Gurugram.
19 March 2021, 11:14 AM
In Mansukh Hiren death case, ATS has recorded statements of 25 people, says a Maharashtra ATS officer. (ANI)
19 March 2021, 11:14 AM
Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam actor Krishna Kumar, who is contesting from Trivandrum Central constituency, campaigns door to door. "We need a lot of changes in Trivandrum, like bus stops with toilet & baby feeding facilities, also need to solve drainage & garbage issues," said Krishna Kumar.
19 March 2021, 11:13 AM
India reports 39,726 new COVID19 cases, 20,654 recoveries and 154 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,15,14,331
Total recoveries: 1,10,83,679
Active cases: 2,71,282
Death toll: 1,59,370
