Live: Wearing mask, social distancing mandatory in Lucknow amid rising COVID-9 cases

New Delhi: Amid rising coronavirus case in Uttar Pradesh, District Magistrate, Lucknow, has issued COVID-19 guidelines for the state capital. The state has completed four years of the Yogi Adityanath government.

Rajasthan government on Friday (March 19) extended the duration of section 144 in the state, amid rising COVID-19 cases. To curb the surge of infections, the authorities announced that section 144 will remain in place in the state till April 21, 2021.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds press conference to mark four years of his government in the state. "In 2017, when we formed govt, there were many villages without roads, schools or any development works. In some tribal villages, people didn't even have voting rights. We ensured that they were not deprived of any of the basic amenities & rights," said CM Yogi Adityanath in the event.

India recorded a massive surge of nearly 40,000 COVID-19 infections on Friday (March 19) in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day spike since November 29 as per the government data. Now, India's total caseload stands at 1,15,14,331. The country also reported 154 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number fatalities to 1,59,370.

In the view of rising COVID-19 infections in the city, the Punjab government on Thursday (March 18) imposed night curfews in many cities, including Amritsar as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. Maharashtra’s COVID-19 cases accounts for 63.21 percent of the daily new cases, followed by Kerala and Punjab.

In other developments, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee will be addressing a rally in Nandigram. The West Bengal CM is scheduled to rally in the poll-bound state for two consecutive days (March 19-20). Today’s TMC rally headed by Mamata Banerjee is going to be her second rally in the Nandigram constituency and it comes nine days after the last one in which TMC leader injured her leg in an untoward incident.

Additionally, US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi today on a three-day visit to India. Austin is set to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the visit.

