Live: Bengal will strive towards development with help of a double engine govt, claims PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public rallies in West Bengal’s Bhangra (Purulia). The prime minister is going to hold another public rallies as a part of BJP’s campaign in Assam’s Karimganj on Thursday (March 18). The rallies are scheduled to be held at 11am and 3pm respectively.

Additionally, a total of 70 districts in 16 states have registered more than 150 per cent increase in active COVID-19 cases from March 1-15 as per Union Health Ministry data. The rapidly rising COVID-19 cases in the country is a matter of concern for the country and PM Narendra Modi also held a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of the states on Wednesday (March 17) to discuss the way forward.

Over 35,871 new COVID-19 cases and 17,741 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday (March 18). The death toll stands at 1,59,216 including 172 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. Over 3,71,43,255 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country.

In other developments, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has already kickstarted the party's election campaign. Mamata Banerjee will conduct three rallies on Thursday (March 18) in the state.

Mamata Banerjee, despite her injury, is campaigning for the state assembly elections. TMC chief will be conducting three rallies today. Mamata Banerjee will address a rally in Garbeta at 1 pm. She will be in Keshiary for a rally at 2 pm and a 3 pm rally will be taking place in Kalaikunda.

