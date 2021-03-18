Live: Bengal will strive towards development with help of a double engine govt, claims PM Modi

18 March 2021, 12:40 PM
"Didi, you have played with the lives of the people of Bengal. Even today you talk of Khela (play)... Didi says Khela hobe (We'll play), but BJP says development hobe (development will happen), Didi says Khela hobe, BJP says Vikas hobe; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says women's empowerment hobe.Didi says Khela hobe, BJP says Drinking water in all homes hobe; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says railway and roads hobe; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says Shiksha (education) hobe. Didi says khela hobe, BJP says 'homes-for-all' hobe. Didi... your days of playing with the lives of people in Bengal are over. You have played with the lives of people for 10 years": Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
18 March 2021, 12:37 PM
We believe in DBT-direct benefit transfer but TMC believes in transfer my commission (TMC): PM Modi
18 March 2021, 12:36 PM
Schools will be opened under Eklavya school to provide education to tribal kids, promised Prime Minister at Purulia rally in West Bengal.
18 March 2021, 12:34 PM
More than 36 lakh gas connections were given to tribal and OBC, and ST people under Ayushman Yojna: PM Modi
18 March 2021, 12:34 PM
During Amphan cyclone when people of the state were looking at the ruling-party TMC, PM Modi alleged rampant corruption was done in the name of helping people.
18 March 2021, 12:29 PM
#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Purulia, says, "Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe....Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe."#WestBengalElections2021
18 March 2021, 12:28 PM
PM Narendra Modi also blamed the TMC government of encouraging illegal migration just for appeasement in the state.
18 March 2021, 12:23 PM
Mamata Banerjee's heartless government has led to the creation of a section of Maoists who have plundered the lands and wealth of the poor people of the state, says PM Modi.
18 March 2021, 12:21 PM
PM and BJP leader Narendra Modi also took jibe at TMC's 'Khela Hobe' slogan and said the BJP rather wants development, education, health facilities and schools in West Bengal.
18 March 2021, 12:20 PM
These people have given Purulia a life riddled with water crisis. They have given Purulia, migration. They have given the poor of Purulia, discriminatory governance. They have given Purulia an identity of being one of the most backward areas of the country: PM Narendra Modi
18 March 2021, 12:19 PM
TMC govt has created a new cadre of Mafia who are exploiting innocent people here and Mamata govt is also encouraging Ultra left forces for violence: PM Modi
18 March 2021, 12:18 PM
Rights of Youth here were snatched away to benefit others, OBC, Dalit and tribal youths were deprived of their rights: PM Modi.
18 March 2021, 12:18 PM
PM Narendra Modi promised the public at Purulia that when the BJP will come to power after May 2, the agricultur-based schemes will be developme to stop migration. People of Bengal have vowed not to tolerate atrocities anymore, he added.
18 March 2021, 12:15 PM
PM Modi said the Centre has already sanctioned Rs 50,000 cr for the development of West Bengal. He promised that Purulia will be connected with Eastern corridor and employment opportunities will be created for people here.
18 March 2021, 12:13 PM
These govts have given backwardness and migration to the people of Purulia. Today I want to tell ythe people of Purulia that these problems wd be solved on priority, said PM Modi.
18 March 2021, 12:12 PM
Women here have to cover a long distance for potable water. First Left government and then TMC failed to give attention to this problem. BJP government will solve this problem at priority, said PM Modi.
18 March 2021, 11:47 AM
BJP leader Khushbu Sundar files nomination from Thousand Lights assembly constituency on Thursday (March 18).
Chennai: BJP leader Khushbu Sundar files nomination from Thousand Lights assembly constituency
18 March 2021, 11:04 AM
Over 30 students and a teacher from an ashram school have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. The authorities have declared the school a containment zone and a notice has been displayed accordingly at the entrance of the facility.
18 March 2021, 10:33 AM
Mamata Banerjee, despite her injury, is campaigning for the state assembly elections. TMC chief will be conducting three rallies today. Mamata Banerjee will address a rally in Garbeta at 1 pm. She will be in Keshiary for a rally at 2 pm and a 3 pm rally will be taking place in Kalaikunda.
18 March 2021, 10:32 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies in West Bengal’s Bhangra (Purulia) and Assam’s Karimganj on Thursday (March 18). The prime minister is going to hold the public rallies as a part of BJP’s campaign in the two poll-bound states. The rallies are scheduled to be held at 11am and 3pm respectively.
Glad to be getting the opportunity to be among my sisters and brothers of West Bengal tomorrow, 18th March. I would be addressing a rally in Purulia. Across West Bengal, there is a desire for change. BJP's agenda of good governance is striking a chord among the people.
18 March 2021, 10:31 AM
The rapidly rising COVID-19 cases in the country is a matter of concern. Over 35,871 new COVID-19 cases and 17,741 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday (March 18). The death toll stands at 1,59,216 including 172 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. Over 3,71,43,255 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country.
India reports 35,871 new COVID19 cases, 17,741 recoveries and 172 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,14,74,605
Total recoveries: 1,10,63,025
Active cases: 2,52,364
Death toll: 1,59,216
Total vaccination: 3,71,43,255 pic.twitter.com/Qd3ye2ZFH1
