LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result 30.06.2023 (To Be OUT): NIRMAL NR-335 FRIDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT- 70 Lakh First Prize
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 30-06-2023: One of the seven weekly lotteries is called Nirmal. Every Friday at 3 PM, the Nirmal lottery drawing takes place. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Nirmal lottery code is "NR" because it also includes the draw number. Nirmal lottery only cost Rs 40.
Kerala Lottery Results Friday 30.06.2023 Live: The lottery department announces the "NIRMAL NR-335" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 30, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "NIRMAL NR-335" will be drawn. The Department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 70 Lakhs.
Check Live And Latest Updates On Kerala NIRMAL NR-335 Friday Lucky Draw Result
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-335 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-335 FRIDAY LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala State Lottery Result Live June 30: Lottery Result Declaration
At 3 pm, the Gorkhi Bhavan in Kerala hosted the draw for the Nirmal NR 335 lottery prize. Every day at 3:05 PM, the live result will be reported here. Every Friday, this page will be updated with Nirmal lottery results. Keep an eye out here for further updates.
Kerala State Lottery Results 2023 Live Updates: Nirmal 335 Draw Details
The government officials will conduct the Kerala lottery Nirmal 335 draw (Kerala samsthana bhagyakuri outcome today) on June 30, 2023, at 3 p.m. The outcome is solely based on the machine and not on any predictions. Therefore, the prognosis cannot be attributed to the administration. The Nirmal lottery (Kerala samsthana bhagyakuri nirmal) is the subject of today's Kerala lottery draw. 335 is the Nirmal lottery draw number.
Kerala Lottery Result Live Updates: Nirmal NR 335 Lottery Details
Nirmal lottery NR 335 is today's Kerala lottery result (30 June 2023). Kerala lottery results will be released on June 30, 2023, at 3:00 PM. Today, June 30, 2023, at precisely 3 p.m., the Kerala Lottery Department held the draw for the NR 335 Nirmal lottery in the presence of officials at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala Lottery Result Live 30 June: Nirmal NR-335 Friday Prize Details
A consolation reward is one of the eight prizes on the Nirmal lottery ticket. The first-place winner received 70 lakh rupees, and the second and third-place winners each received 10 lakh and 1 lakh rupees (one prize in each series). Prizes totaling 263545 were awarded to the winners. The lottery agency will remove 10% from the first through third place awards and then pay the remaining money to the agents (who sell the winning tickets). The fourth through eighth places as well as the consolation awards will receive 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) from the government-allocated budget.
Kerala State Lottery Result Today 30 June Live Updates: Lottery Code
Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Nirmal lottery code is "NR" because it also includes the draw number.