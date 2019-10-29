Live: Today, India has become world's 3rd largest start-up ecosystem, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at the high-profile financial summit Future Investment Initiative (FII), also called 'Davos in the desert' at Riyadh on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi met several senior ministers in Saudi Arabia and held discussions over ways to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations in areas of energy, labour, agriculture and water technologies. PM Modi met Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Labour and Social Development Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi and Environment, Water and Agriculture Minister Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The prime minister delivered the keynote address under the title 'What's next for India?' at the FII. The forum is the brainchild of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who aims to diversify the economy of Saudi Arabia and reduce its economic dependence on petrol under his vision 2030 plan.

Live TV

Here are the latest and live updates from PM Modi's keynote address at Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh: