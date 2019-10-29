Live: Today, India has become world's 3rd largest start-up ecosystem, says PM Modi

29 October 2019, 20:48 PM
In the next five years, India has set the mission of doubling the economy and take it to USD 5 trillion. I would like to discuss 5 trends which affect global businesses today: PM Modi at the FII forum in Riyadh
Our relations with Saudi Arabia is several years old. Our ancient relations has built a strong foundation for our strategic partnership: PM Narendra Modi at FII, Saudi Arabia
The aim of this forum is not only to discuss the economic system here but also to understand the rising trends of the world and look for ways aimed at global welfare: PM Narendra Modi at Future Investment Initiative (FII), Riyadh
3 Saudi Ministers called on PM today. Issues related to bilateral trade & investment, energy sector cooperation including strategic petroleum reserves & West Coast refinery, innovative technologies, skill development, agriculture&water related cooperation discussed: Economic Relations Secretary TS Tirumurti
During King Salman and PM Modi's bilateral meeting, the Saudi King congratulated PM Modi on his election victory. New Delhi and Riyadh have reached an agreement for strategic partnership council, which will be signed today.