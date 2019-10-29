close

Live: Today, India has become world's 3rd largest start-up ecosystem, says PM Modi

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 20:55
Comments |
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at the high-profile financial summit Future Investment Initiative (FII), also called 'Davos in the desert' at Riyadh on Tuesday. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi met several senior ministers in Saudi Arabia and held discussions over ways to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations in areas of energy, labour, agriculture and water technologies. PM Modi met Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Labour and Social Development Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi and Environment, Water and Agriculture Minister Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The prime minister delivered the keynote address under the title 'What's next for India?' at the FII. The forum is the brainchild of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who aims to diversify the economy of Saudi Arabia and reduce its economic dependence on petrol under his vision 2030 plan.

Here are the latest and live updates from PM Modi's keynote address at Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh: 

29 October 2019, 20:48 PM

In the next five years, India has set the mission of doubling the economy and take it to USD 5 trillion. I would like to discuss 5 trends which affect global businesses today: PM Modi at the FII forum in Riyadh    

29 October 2019, 20:45 PM

Our relations with Saudi Arabia is several years old. Our ancient relations has built a strong foundation for our strategic partnership: PM Narendra Modi at FII, Saudi Arabia

 

29 October 2019, 20:41 PM

The aim of this forum is not only to discuss the economic system here but also to understand the rising trends of the world and look for ways aimed at global welfare: PM Narendra Modi at Future Investment Initiative (FII), Riyadh

29 October 2019, 20:41 PM

Keynote speech by PM Modi at FII forum in Saudi Arabia begins.

29 October 2019, 20:14 PM

Keynote speech by PM Narendra Modi at Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia will begin shortly 

29 October 2019, 20:13 PM

3 Saudi Ministers called on PM today. Issues related to bilateral trade & investment, energy sector cooperation including strategic petroleum reserves & West Coast refinery, innovative technologies, skill development, agriculture&water related cooperation discussed:  Economic Relations Secretary TS Tirumurti

29 October 2019, 19:51 PM

During King Salman and PM Modi's bilateral meeting, the Saudi King congratulated PM Modi on his election victory. New Delhi and Riyadh have reached an agreement for strategic partnership council, which will be signed today.

