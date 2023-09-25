Live | Maharashtra State Lottery Results (OUT) 25-09-2023: Sagarlaxmi Lucky Draw Result To Be Out Shortly- Check Full Winners List Here
Maharashtra State Lottery Monday 25-09-2023: The results of Maharashtra State Lottery Thursday, Weekly Lottery will be declared today, September 25, 2023, at 5 PM. Scroll down to check winners list.
New Delhi: Maharashtra State Lottery is a luck-based game in India that offers its players the chance to win broad prizes in weekly, monthly, and bumper draws. The lottery has been running for several years, and it has been beneficial to raise funds for various social programs in the state.
The Maharashtra State Lottery weekly draws take place from Monday to Saturday. The ticket price for the weekly draw is just Rs 50, and the top prize is Rs 7,00,000. Apart from that, the Maharashtra State lottery also conducts a small prize ranging from Rs 1000 to Rs 5,000.
Maharashtra State Lottery: Bumper Draws
Apart from that, Maharashtra State Lottery also holds monthly & bumper draws, which take place on the first of every month. the monthly lottery price of the ticket draw starts price Rs 100 to Rs 200, and the top prize is Up to Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore. There are also other smaller prizes available, ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 10,000.
Maharashtra State Lottery: Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 700000
2nd Prize- Rs 2000
3rd Prize- Rs 1000
4th Prize- Rs 500
5th Prize- Rs 200
6th Prize- Rs 100
Consolation Prize- Rs 5000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Maharashtra State Lottery Results | Live: About
As per the information available on the Maharashtra State Lottery website, since April 12th, 1969, there has been a Maharashtra State Lottery. The lottery was started by the state's finance department to stop criminals from taking advantage of ordinary people through Matka and other illicit gambling operations. The government-run lottery offers residents the chance to win a significant sum of money for a relatively small investment and realize their ambitions.