Delhi Mundka Fire tragedy: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team continues to carry out a search and rescue operation in the four-story building that was gutted in a massive fire on Friday (May 13) near the Mundka metro station in New Delhi.

As per the official toll, the fire has so far claimed 27 lives and left 12 injured. However, the blaze was brought under control, informed the fire officials.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to visit the Mundka fire site later today.

Meanwhile, the controversial Gyanvapi Masjid video survey is all set to begin on Saturday after Supreme Court’s order. The administration has deployed a heavy police force outside the complex to avoid any communal disharmony or anti-law situation.