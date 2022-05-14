हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Delhi Fire Live: Death toll at 27, 2 arrested; CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Mundka site

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team continues to carry out a search and rescue operation in the four-story building that was gutted in a massive fire on Friday (May 13) near the Mundka metro station in New Delhi.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 14, 2022 - 09:09
Comments |

Delhi Mundka Fire tragedy: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team continues to carry out a search and rescue operation in the four-story building that was gutted in a massive fire on Friday (May 13) near the Mundka metro station in New Delhi.

As per the official toll, the fire has so far claimed 27 lives and left 12 injured. However, the blaze was brought under control, informed the fire officials.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to visit the Mundka fire site later today.

Meanwhile, the controversial Gyanvapi Masjid video survey is all set to begin on Saturday after Supreme Court’s order. The administration has deployed a heavy police force outside the complex to avoid any communal disharmony or anti-law situation.

Stay tuned for more updates:

14 May 2022, 08:59 AM

Delhi's Mundka fire: FIRs registered against building owners

FIRs have been registered u/s IPC 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder),308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide),120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment),34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against building owners Harish and Varun Goel, reported ANI.

14 May 2022, 08:58 AM

Gyanvapi Masjid survey begins in Varanasi

Videography survey of the controversial Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi has begun amid tight security arrangements, PTI reported quoting officials.

14 May 2022, 08:48 AM

Found small parts of bodies on the second floor: NDRF on Mundka fire

"The search operation is going on continuously. We have found small parts of bodies on the second floor. I think the search operation would complete in 3-4 hours," Vikash Saini, Assistant Commandant, NDRF at the site of the Mundka fire incident told ANI.

14 May 2022, 08:44 AM

Prez Ram Nath Kovind to visit Jamaica

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday embarked on a 7-day state visit to Jamaica, Saint Vincent and Grenadines, reported ANI.

14 May 2022, 08:43 AM

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Mundka fire site

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit the site of Mundka fire incident on Saturday, reported ANI. 27 bodies have been recovered from the site so far; several still missing.

Must Watch

PT42M55S

Delhi: Massive fire in Mundka, 27 killed