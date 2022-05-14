14 May 2022, 08:59 AM
Delhi's Mundka fire: FIRs registered against building owners
FIRs have been registered u/s IPC 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder),308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide),120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment),34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against building owners Harish and Varun Goel, reported ANI.
14 May 2022, 08:58 AM
Gyanvapi Masjid survey begins in Varanasi
Videography survey of the controversial Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi has begun amid tight security arrangements, PTI reported quoting officials.
14 May 2022, 08:48 AM
Found small parts of bodies on the second floor: NDRF on Mundka fire
"The search operation is going on continuously. We have found small parts of bodies on the second floor. I think the search operation would complete in 3-4 hours," Vikash Saini, Assistant Commandant, NDRF at the site of the Mundka fire incident told ANI.
14 May 2022, 08:44 AM
Prez Ram Nath Kovind to visit Jamaica
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday embarked on a 7-day state visit to Jamaica, Saint Vincent and Grenadines, reported ANI.
14 May 2022, 08:43 AM
Arvind Kejriwal to visit Mundka fire site
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit the site of Mundka fire incident on Saturday, reported ANI. 27 bodies have been recovered from the site so far; several still missing.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit the site of Mundka fire incident later this morning. 27 bodies have been recovered from the site so far; several still missing.
pic.twitter.com/ymXJTaAP8W
