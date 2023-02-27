Live Updates | Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: Polling Begins To Decide Fate Of 552 Candidates
Nagaland, Meghalaya Elections 2023 Live: Voting stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in both northeastern states, and ballots will be counted on March 2.
Nagaland, Meghalaya Elections 2023 Live: Nagaland and Meghalaya will hold state assembly elections today, with the Election Commission and security agencies taking all necessary preparations to ensure a peaceful voting process. Both states will hold voting from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 1,300,000 voters in Nagaland are eligible to vote to determine the electoral fate of 183 candidates running for 59 of 60 assembly seats. Voting will take place at 2,291 polling locations, 196 of which will be overseen by women poll workers and 10 by individuals with disabilities.
Polling will take place in 59 of the 60 assembly seats in Meghalaya as well. Due to the death of one of the candidates, voting in the Sohiong constituency has been postponed. There are almost 2,160,000 persons who are eligible to vote. There are 3,419 voting stations in all. There are 640 "vulnerable" polling booths and 323 "critical" polling booths. There are 369 candidates in total, with 36 of them being women.
Nagaland, Meghalaya Polls 2023: PM Modi urges people to vote
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to urge people in Meghalaya and Nagaland to vote in record numbers.
Urging the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland, particularly the young and first time voters, to vote in record numbers today.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2023
Nagaland, Meghalaya 2023: Long queue for voting
A long queue of voters at a polling station in Tura, Meghalaya as voting in Assembly elections begins.
Nagaland, Meghalaya Polls 2023: Key Issues
The elections were fought on a variety of issues that have been in the news for years, including the demand for a separate state. Earlier, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) called for a boycott of the elections till the Centre satisfied its demands. The ENPO has sought a separate state called 'Frontier Nagaland,' which would include six districts in eastern Nagaland: Tuensang, Mon, Shamator, Kiphire, Noklak, and Longleng.
Meghalaya, Nagaland Elections 2023: Voting starts amid tight security
On Monday, voting for the Meghalaya Assembly elections began amid strict security. Mock polls were held in the constituencies prior to voting.
Nagaland, Meghalaya Elections 2023: NPF and Congress Seats
The NPF and Congress are running for 22 and 23 seats, respectively, and both parties have stated an interest in forming a post-election coalition. The BJP formed an alliance with the NDPP in 2018 and successfully created a coalition government with the support of the Janata Dal (United) and an Independent. The BJP had won 12 seats, while the NDPP had won 17 seats and the JD(U) had won one.
Meghalaya, Nagaland Elections 2023:Voting to be held in 59 out of 60 seats
Voting will take place in 59 of 60 seats, with BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi winning unopposed from Akuluto after his opponent dropped out. The BJP, as the alliance's junior partner, ran in 20 seats, while the NDPP ran in 40.
Assembly Elections 2023: Naga's People Front
In Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP coalition are pitted against the state's former ruling party, the Naga People's Front (NPF).
