Live Updates | Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: Polling Begins To Decide Fate Of 552 Candidates

Nagaland, Meghalaya Elections 2023 Live: Nagaland and Meghalaya will hold state assembly elections today, with the Election Commission and security agencies taking all necessary preparations to ensure a peaceful voting process. Both states will hold voting from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 1,300,000 voters in Nagaland are eligible to vote to determine the electoral fate of 183 candidates running for 59 of 60 assembly seats. Voting will take place at 2,291 polling locations, 196 of which will be overseen by women poll workers and 10 by individuals with disabilities.

Polling will take place in 59 of the 60 assembly seats in Meghalaya as well. Due to the death of one of the candidates, voting in the Sohiong constituency has been postponed. There are almost 2,160,000 persons who are eligible to vote. There are 3,419 voting stations in all. There are 640 "vulnerable" polling booths and 323 "critical" polling booths. There are 369 candidates in total, with 36 of them being women.

