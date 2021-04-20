LIVE: 'Lockdown is last alternative,' PM Modi appeals to states

20 April 2021, 21:07 PM 'Dawai bhi kadai bhi' is the mantra to contain the spread of coronavirus: PM Modi

20 April 2021, 21:06 PM States should use lockdown as the last option, says PM Modi

20 April 2021, 21:06 PM PM Modi appealed to advertising agencies to extend their effort to create awareness on COVID and help reduce the atmosphere of fear.



20 April 2021, 21:04 PM Youth should form small committees in their areas for implementation of COVID norms: PM Modi

20 April 2021, 21:04 PM The country has fought against the pandemic and the credit goes to countrymen. With people's participation, we can defeat this 2nd wave of coronavirus: PM Modi



20 April 2021, 21:03 PM Last time, we did not have corona-specific infrastructure. But in a very short time, we have improved upon the required facilities: PM Modi



20 April 2021, 21:00 PM I appeal to state governments to ensure migrants do not leave the places they are at, says PM Modi.



20 April 2021, 20:57 PM Most of our healthcare workers, seniors citizens have already been vaccinated. Govt hospitals will keep on giving vaccines free of cost: PM



20 April 2021, 20:57 PM India with two 'made in India' vaccines started the world's largest vaccination program. Till now, more than 12 crore vaccine doses have been administered. From 1st May, those above the age of 18 years can be vaccinated: PM Modi

20 April 2021, 20:56 PM India has administered vaccines to the highest number of poeple in the entire world: PM Modi



20 April 2021, 20:54 PM Work is on to increase the number of beds in hospitals. In some cities, large COVID-19 dedicated hospitals are being built: PM Modi

20 April 2021, 20:53 PM Our scientists have developed the cheapest vaccines in the entire world: PM



20 April 2021, 20:52 PM The Centre, state govt, private sector are trying to make oxygen available to all those who are in need of it. Many steps are being taken in this direction: PM Modi

20 April 2021, 20:52 PM The country's pharma sector has increased the production of drugs as the second wave started: PM



20 April 2021, 20:51 PM The country is again fighting a big battle against Coronavirus. A few weeks ago, the conditions had stabilized and then came the second wave. I feel the pain you are suffering: PM Modi

20 April 2021, 20:50 PM The demand for oxygen has risen significantly in the second wave of COVID-19: PM Modi

20 April 2021, 20:41 PM Modi noted that the government has now allowed the vaccination for every adult starting from May 1 as it believes in the manufacturers' ability of vaccine makers, according to a statement from the PMO.

20 April 2021, 20:39 PM PM Modi said the private sector will play an even more active role in the vaccination drive in the coming days and that this will require better coordination between hospitals and industry.

20 April 2021, 20:39 PM The Prime Minister had earlier in the day interacted with vaccine manufacturers in the country via video conferencing and urged them to continuously scale up the production capacity to vaccinate people in the shortest possible time.



20 April 2021, 20:35 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the COVID-19 situation at 8:45 pm. Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation on the COVID-19 situation at 8:45 this evening. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 20, 2021

20 April 2021, 11:55 AM There are 18,923 beds in Delhi as of now, of which 16,461 beds are occupied & 2,462 beds are vacant. #COVID19 facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas will reopen today & the one at Commonwealth Games Village has become operational with 600 beds: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

20 April 2021, 11:54 AM Uttar Pradesh government moves Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order on imposing lockdown in its five cities, on the ground that the High Court did not have the domain to issue such kind of directions. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) led bench of the Supreme Court decides to hear the matter today.

20 April 2021, 11:52 AM The medical oxygen supply has been increased by nearly four times from 1,273 MT/day in the last week of February 2021 to 4,739 MT/day on 17th April 2021: Government Sources

20 April 2021, 11:51 AM Mumbai: Boards reading 'Vaccine out of stock', put up outside BKC vaccination centre. Dean of the Centre says, "We had 350-400 Covishield doses, we've administered it. We're awaiting more doses. Around 2000 Covaxin doses are available for second dose, that is being administered." We have received information that we will get the Covishield doses by this evening. If that happens, we will begin vaccination tomorrow. We realised last night about the shortage of Covishield doses: Rajesh Dere, Dean of BKC jumbo vaccination centre pic.twitter.com/djKvqHsqoz — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

20 April 2021, 11:19 AM Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair a meeting through video conference at 1.00 PM today to review the COVID situation. It would be attended by the Service Chiefs, CDS, All Secretaries, DRDO Chairman and DG AFMS.

20 April 2021, 09:35 AM Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Army Chief General MM Naravane, Defence Secretary and DRDO chief and asked them to offer available facilities and expertise to civilians during the COVID-19 crisis.

20 April 2021, 09:34 AM India reports 2,59,170 new COVID-19 cases, 1,761 deaths and 1,54,761 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry notification. Total cases: 1,53,21,089 Total recoveries: 1,31,08,582 Death toll: 1,80,530 Active cases: 20,31,977 Total vaccination: 12,71,29,113



20 April 2021, 09:33 AM ICSE Board cancels class 10 board examinations, in the wake of COVID-19 situation. The status of exams for class 12 remains the same as the previous order - Class 12 Exam (offline) will be conducted at a later date. ICSE cancels class 10 board examinations, in the wake of #COVID19 situation. The status of exams for class 12 remains the same as the previous order - Class 12 Exam (offline) will be conducted at a later date. pic.twitter.com/59yD583ShL — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

20 April 2021, 09:23 AM Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday (April 20) followed up on former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS Delhi. "Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh Ji`s health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable. Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery," tweeted Harsh Vardhan. Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh Ji’s health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable. Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery. — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 20, 2021

20 April 2021, 09:19 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with vaccine manufacturers via video conferencing at 6 pm today. This would be his third interaction with focus groups, after doctors and pharma companies yesterday.

20 April 2021, 09:18 AM Delhi Police created green corridor y'day to transport Oxygen tankers to Balaji Action Hospital. The hospital had critical level of O2 in Liquid Gas Tank & 235 COVID patients were at risk. Two tankers were stuck at Delhi borders amid COVID restrictions. #WATCH|Delhi Police created green corridor y'day to transport Oxygen tankers to Balaji Action Hospital. The hospital had critical level of O2 in Liquid Gas Tank & 235 COVID patients were at risk,2 tankers were stuck at Delhi borders amid COVID restrictions (Source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/Pb4aMFlIJl — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

20 April 2021, 09:17 AM Andhra Pradesh government declares closure of academic year 2020-21 and announces summer holidays for Classes 1 to 9 from today for all schools functioning under all managements, in view of prevailing COVID-19 situation.

20 April 2021, 08:27 AM Delhi: Migrant workers continue to leave for their hometown as the 6-day lockdown in the national capital comes into effect. Visuals from Anand Vihar Bus Terminal. The lockdown, which started at 10 pm last night, will remain imposed till 5 am on April 26th. Delhi: Migrant workers continue to leave for their hometown as the 6-day lockdown in the national capital comes into effect. Visuals from Anand Vihar Bus Terminal. The lockdown, which started at 10 pm last night, will remain imposed till 5 am on April 26th. pic.twitter.com/8mJfiif2ey — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

20 April 2021, 07:19 AM Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announces that entry for New Delhi & Chandni Chowk (station) has been temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of crowd control measures. Exit is allowed.

20 April 2021, 07:18 AM Gujarat: Amid a surge in COVID cases, Vadodara's Jahangirpura Masjid converted into a 50-bed COVID facility. "Due to oxygen & beds shortage, we decided to convert it into COVID facility. And what's better than the month of Ramadan to do it," says mosque trustee.

20 April 2021, 07:15 AM Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA: Amid a surge in COVID cases (in India), travellers should avoid all travel to India. Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting & spreading variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel.

20 April 2021, 07:14 AM Madhya Pradesh: "We get complaints of black marketing (of Remdesivir injections). Two people who were caught yesterday, have been charged under NSA. Be it hospitals or shopkeepers, anyone involved in black marketing, will be booked under NSA," said Manish Singh, Indore DM.

20 April 2021, 07:13 AM Kerela COVID-19 situation: "We've storage of 501 metric tons of medical oxygen whereas demand is only 74.25 metric tonnes. In the last few days, oxygen consumption has gone up from 66 to 75 metric tons, it's worrying but we're well-equipped for any eventuality," said Nodal Officer for oxygen supply in Kerala. "Due to oxygen monitoring since March 2020, we were able to have enough oxygen and ensure that we supply even if there's an increase (in COVID cases)," R Venugopal added.

20 April 2021, 07:11 AM Andhra Pradesh: Total 6,568 beds (government & private hospitals) in district, with 1022 ICU beds, 2650 non-ICU oxygen beds & 710 ventilators. We've production capacity of one & a half times more than required oxygen, announces State Tourism Minister at COVID review meeting in Visakhapatnam.

20 April 2021, 07:10 AM Madhya Pradesh: No permission will be given for weddings as there's a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission. People are requested to postpone their weddings and stay home till April 30. This will help us reduce numbers as hospitals' capacity is full now, announces Manish Singh, Indore DM.