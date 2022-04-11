Live: PM Narendra Modi-Joe Biden hold virtual meet, discuss bilateral ties

11 April 2022, 21:23 PM
PM Modi suggests direct talks between Putin and Zelensky
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has suggested direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while adding that he found the situation in Ukraine to be very worrying.
11 April 2022, 21:18 PM
We sent medicines, other humanitarian aid to Ukraine: PM Modi to Biden
"We have sent medicines and other relief materials to Ukraine and other neighbouring nations. On the demand of Ukraine, we are sending another consignment of medicines soon," said PM Modi during a virtual dialogue with Joe Biden.
11 April 2022, 21:17 PM
"I spoke with Presidents of Ukraine and Russia over the phone several times; appealed to them for peace & suggested Presidnet Putin for direct talks with Ukrainian Pres. Killing of innocent citizens in Bucha very concerning, we condemned and also demanded an impartial probe," said Modi.
11 April 2022, 21:14 PM
Recent news of the killing of innocent citizens in Bucha city was very concerning. We immediately condemned it and also demanded an impartial probe. We hope that through the talks between Russia and Ukraine, a path for peace would come out.
11 April 2022, 21:10 PM
We share a strong & growing major defence partnership. The majority of our partnership is a deep connection between our people and our shared values. Our friendship and our shared values. I want to welcome India's humanitarian support for the people of Ukraine.
11 April 2022, 21:09 PM
11 April 2022, 21:08 PM
The virtual meeting between PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden begins.
Virtual meeting between PM Narendra Modi & US President Joe Biden begins.
