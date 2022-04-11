Live: PM Narendra Modi-Joe Biden hold virtual meet, discuss bilateral ties

New Delhi: The virtual dialogue between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden began on Monday. The aim of the meeting is to further deepen ties between India and the US.

The two leaders are likely to discuss a range of issues including the Covid-19 pandemic, climate crisis, global economy and Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi will also discuss the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure with the US President.

The meeting come at a crucial time when the Russia-Ukraine war is going on where the US openly disclosed its position against Moscow while India abstained from taking a stance against any nation but sought an immediate ceasefire.

White House Press Secretary in a statement said that President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia`s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigate its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets.

