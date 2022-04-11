हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Live: PM Narendra Modi-Joe Biden hold virtual meet, discuss bilateral ties

The virtual dialogue between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden began on Monday. The aim of the meeting is to further deepen ties between India and the US.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, April 11, 2022 - 21:27
New Delhi: The virtual dialogue between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden began on Monday. The aim of the meeting is to further deepen ties between India and the US.

The two leaders are likely to discuss a range of issues including the Covid-19 pandemic, climate crisis, global economy and Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi will also discuss the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure with the US President.

The meeting come at a crucial time when the Russia-Ukraine war is going on where the US openly disclosed its position against Moscow while India abstained from taking a stance against any nation but sought an immediate ceasefire.

White House Press Secretary in a statement said that President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia`s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigate its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets. 

11 April 2022, 21:23 PM

PM Modi suggests direct talks between Putin and Zelensky

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has suggested direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while adding that he found the situation in Ukraine to be very worrying.

11 April 2022, 21:18 PM

We sent medicines, other humanitarian aid to Ukraine: PM Modi to Biden

"We have sent medicines and other relief materials to Ukraine and other neighbouring nations. On the demand of Ukraine, we are sending another consignment of medicines soon," said PM Modi during a virtual dialogue with Joe Biden.

11 April 2022, 21:17 PM

PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine war

"I spoke with Presidents of Ukraine and Russia over the phone several times; appealed to them for peace & suggested Presidnet Putin for direct talks with Ukrainian Pres. Killing of innocent citizens in Bucha very concerning, we condemned and also demanded an impartial probe," said Modi.

11 April 2022, 21:14 PM

Bucha killings very concerning: PM Modi tells Biden

Recent news of the killing of innocent citizens in Bucha city was very concerning. We immediately condemned it and also demanded an impartial probe. We hope that through the talks between Russia and Ukraine, a path for peace would come out.

11 April 2022, 21:10 PM

I welcome India's humanitarian support for the people of Ukraine: US President

We share a strong & growing major defence partnership. The majority of our partnership is a deep connection between our people and our shared values. Our friendship and our shared values. I want to welcome India's humanitarian support for the people of Ukraine.

 

11 April 2022, 21:09 PM

We share a strong and growing major defence partnership with India: Joe Biden

We share a strong and growing major defence partnership. The majority of our partnership is a deep connection between our people and our shared values. Our friendship and our shared values. I want to welcome India's humanitarian support for the people of Ukraine.

 

11 April 2022, 21:08 PM

The virtual meeting between PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden begins.

