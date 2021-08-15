Live: President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban take control, claim reports

Kabul: The Taliban took control of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Sunday (August 15) and are on their way to take control of the government. President Ashraf Ghani is likely to step down from his post in the next few hours, as per media reports.

As the Taliban entered the gates of capital city Kabul, Ghani is expected to abdicate within the next few hours, Sputnik reported.

Ali Ahmad Jalali will serve as the head of the new interim government, media reports claimed even as negotiations are going on in the Afghan Presidential Palace to transfer power to the Taliban.

Here are the latest updates on Afghanistan crisis: