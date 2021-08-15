Live: President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban take control, claim reports

15 August 2021, 19:30 PM
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country for Tajikistan, according to a senior interior ministry official. (Reuters)
15 August 2021, 19:11 PM
President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan, according to media reports.
15 August 2021, 18:30 PM
Germany`s army is sending A400M transport aircraft to Kabul with 30 paratroopers each on board to evacuate embassy staff and their Afghan helpers as Taliban fighters surround the Afghan capital: Report
15 August 2021, 18:29 PM
Afghanistan students studying at JNU, New Delhi, fearing going back, have sought visa extension.
15 August 2021, 18:27 PM
Delhi-bound Air India flight takes off from Kabul with 129 passengers on board.
15 August 2021, 18:07 PM
Afghan nationals living in Delhi are worried about their families, friends as Taliban enter Kabul. "The situation is getting worse day by day. We're worried about our families who're staying in Afghanistan. May Allah keep us safe," said Ahmed, a shop owner in Lajpat Nagar. (ANI)
15 August 2021, 18:05 PM
The Taliban want peaceful transfer of power in Afghanistan in 'next few days', its spokesperson said. (AFP)
15 August 2021, 18:04 PM
UAE's flydubai will suspend Kabul flights from Monday, its spokesperson said.
15 August 2021, 18:03 PM
The United States evacuated diplomats from its Kabul embassy by helicopter.
15 August 2021, 18:02 PM
As the Taliban looks set to assume power in Afghanistan as it captures the capital city of Kabul after seizing power in almost the entire nation with its stunning advances, Donald Trump has hit out at US President Joe Biden blaimg him for the 'mess'.
15 August 2021, 17:59 PM
India has put in place contingency plans to evacuate hundreds of its officials and citizens from Kabul that has been gripped by fear and panic following reports of Taliban fighters entering the outskirts of the Afghan capital city, government sources said.
15 August 2021, 17:58 PM
Acting Ministers of Interior and Foreign Affairs Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal in separate video clips assured the people of Kabul will be secured as they are protecting the city along with international allies.
15 August 2021, 17:58 PM
Ali Ahmad Jalali will serve as the head of the new interim government, media reports claimed even as negotiations are going on in the Afghan Presidential Palace to transfer power to the Taliban.
15 August 2021, 17:56 PM
The Taliban took control of Kabul on Sunday (August 15). They entered the city from all sides, as per Afghan official.