LIVE Updates | Amreli Assembly Election 2022 Result (Vidhan Sabha Chunav): BJP’s Kaushik Kantibhai Vekariya to compete against Congress’s Dhanani Pareshkumar Dhirajlal, AAP’s Ravi Dhanani

Amreli Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE: Amreli is one of the key assembly constituencies in Gujarat in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. Amreli is the 95th constituency and has 2,83,728 eligible voters. Out of the total voters, over 1,45,800 were male, over 1,37,920 were female and four registered voters were of the third gender. The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Amreli are Kaushik Kantibhai Vekariya (BJP), Ravi Dhanani (AAP), Dhanani Pareshkumar Dhirajlal (INC), Vinubhai Chavada (IND), Gohil Mukeshbhai Khimajibhai (Vyavastha Parivartan Party). The two phases of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 concluded on December 5. Polling in first phase of the election took place on December 1 and polling for the second phase took place on December 5. The results for both the phases are scheduled to be declared today, December 8.

Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Paresh Dhanani won this constituency in the 2017 state Assembly elections. Dhanani defeated BJP candidate Bavkubhai Undhad by a margin of 12,029. Overall, BJP had a vote share of 50.6% in the previous election on this seat.

Exit polls have predicted a massive win for the BJP in Gujarat, which is set to see a seventh term in the state. According to the Zee News exit poll results BJP is set to win a record number of seats (110-125) out of 182 seats. On the other hand, Congress may win 45-60 seats, AAP 1-5 seats, and Others may bag 0-4 seats.