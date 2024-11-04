Maharashtra and Jharkhand are gearing up for their upcoming Assembly elections in November 2024. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled Maharashtra’s election in a single phase on November 20, while Jharkhand will hold its elections in two phases on November 13 and November 20. Monday marks the deadline for Maharashtra candidates to withdraw their nominations, and the vote counting for both states is set for November 23.

In Maharashtra, the 288-seat Assembly has seen significant political shifts in recent years. Eknath Shinde became chief minister after breaking away from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena to ally with the BJP. The BJP initially won 122 seats in the 2014 election, but the political landscape shifted, leading to the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government until Shinde took over in 2022.

Currently, the BJP is contesting 148 seats as part of the Mahayuti alliance. The party has urged its dissenting members to withdraw their nominations and align with party directives, hinting at disciplinary actions, including a ban on future re-entry, if they do not comply.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand’s election will see 2.6 crore eligible voters participating, including 1.31 crore male, 1.29 crore female, 11.84 lakh first-time, and 66.84 lakh young voters. In the previous Assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) secured 30 seats, followed by the BJP with 25 seats, and Congress with 16 seats.