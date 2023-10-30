Live Updates: BRS, BJP At War In Telangana; Congress CEC Meet Today In Rajasthan

Assembly Election Live Updates: With the assembly election dates approaching fast, the political parties have intensified their campaigns. Senior leaders of all parties including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and BRS leaders including CM K Chandrashekar Rao have intensified their campaigns in the state.

In Madhya Pradesh, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former CM Kamal Nath have been targeting each other. In Chhattisgarh, the BJP's central leadership has been targeting CM Bhupesh Baghel. In Rajasthan, the Congress Central Election Committee will be meeting today to discuss its poll strategy. In Telangana, the BJP and the ruling BRS are at a war of words while the Congress has intensified its campaign. The fight is getting interesting in Mizoram where the MNF is going all gun blazing against the BJP and the Congress.