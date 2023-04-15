LIVE Updates | Atiq Ahmad, His Brother Ashraf Shot Dead In Prayagraj, 17 Cops Suspended, Alert Sounded Across Uttar Pradesh

Atiq Ahmed News Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh gangster Atiq Ahmed, who faced at least 100 criminal cases, was killed today while he was being taken for a medical check-up in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, news agency ANI reported. Along with Atiq, his brother Ashraf Ahmed was also killed, the agency said in a tweet. Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while interacting with the media. The incident was even recorded on camera. As per several media reports, Atiq Ahmed was killed by members of a rival gang while he was interacting with the media. The three men who allegedly killed Atiq and his brother surrendered in front of police in presence of a few national media channels. The accused have been identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Sunny and Arun Maurya.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting immediately after the incident and constituted a three-member team to probe the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. At least 17 police personnel have been suspended over dereliction of duty as Atiq and Ashraf were shot down while they were interacting with the media.



The internet services have been snapped in Prayagrap and high alert has been issued in the city following the incident. Security has also been beefed up in several sensitive areas including Ayodhya by the authorities.



Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year. The killing of Atiq Ahmed takes just days after his son Asad Ahmed was killed on April 13 in an encounter in Jhansi. Asad was killed along with Ghulam, both of whom were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj. Each of them carried a reward of Rs 5 lakhs on their heads.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Moment when Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while interacting with media.



(Warning: Disturbing Visuals) pic.twitter.com/xCmf0kOfcQ — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023