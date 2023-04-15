LIVE Updates | Atiq Ahmad, His Brother Ashraf Shot Dead In Prayagraj, 17 Cops Suspended, Alert Sounded Across Uttar Pradesh
Live Updates: Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead, Brother Ashraf Also Killed In Prayagraj.
Atiq Ahmed News Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh gangster Atiq Ahmed, who faced at least 100 criminal cases, was killed today while he was being taken for a medical check-up in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, news agency ANI reported. Along with Atiq, his brother Ashraf Ahmed was also killed, the agency said in a tweet. Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while interacting with the media. The incident was even recorded on camera. As per several media reports, Atiq Ahmed was killed by members of a rival gang while he was interacting with the media. The three men who allegedly killed Atiq and his brother surrendered in front of police in presence of a few national media channels. The accused have been identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Sunny and Arun Maurya.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting immediately after the incident and constituted a three-member team to probe the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. At least 17 police personnel have been suspended over dereliction of duty as Atiq and Ashraf were shot down while they were interacting with the media.
The internet services have been snapped in Prayagrap and high alert has been issued in the city following the incident. Security has also been beefed up in several sensitive areas including Ayodhya by the authorities.
Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year. The killing of Atiq Ahmed takes just days after his son Asad Ahmed was killed on April 13 in an encounter in Jhansi. Asad was killed along with Ghulam, both of whom were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj. Each of them carried a reward of Rs 5 lakhs on their heads.
Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead On Camera: Additional forces called from neighbouring districts, cops take foot march in Prayagraj
Atiq Ahmed murder: Alert has been sounded across Uttar Pradesh, says Special DG, law and order, Prashant Kumar
Atiq Ahmad encounter latest news: Authorities suspend internet services in Prayagraj after the murder of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed by gunmen.
Atiq Ahmad latest news: At least 17 police officials suspended after the murder of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed while they were interacting with media.
Atiq Ahmed death news: The district boundary of Prayagraj has been sealed after the murder of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed.
Atiq Ahmed death: Section 144 has been imposed in Prayagrag, high alert issued. People in several areas have been instructed not to step out of their residences.
Atiq Ahmed news: Forensic team present at the spot where gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while interacting with media.
Actor Swara Bhasker condemns Atiq Ahmed's killing in police custody. She tweeted, "An extra judicial killing or an encounter is not something to be celebrated. It signals a state of lawlessness. It signals that the State agencies have depleted credibility because they are acting like or enabling criminals. This is not strong governance, this is anarchy."
An extra judicial killing or an encounter is not something to be celebrated. It signals a state of lawlessness. It signals that the State agencies have depleted credibility because they are acting like or enabling criminals. This is not strong governance, this is anarchy.
Atiq Ahmed Encounter Live: A thorough investigation will be conducted into gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed murder. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who chaired a high-level meeting after the Atiq Ahmed murder, has constitued a team to probe the case.
Atiq Ahmed news latest: Senior police officials including special DG law and Order Prashant Kumar summoned at CMs office.
Breaking: High alert issued in Prayagraj following the murder of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed. Incidents of stone pelting reported in some areas.
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemn the murder of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed in the police custody.
"Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed by firing openly amid the security cordon of the police, then what about the safety of the general public? Due to this, an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public, it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere," the SP chief tweeted.
As per latest reports, at least 22 rounds were fire on Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed by gunmen.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi condems Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed's killing in police custody. He shared a series of tweets:
Atiq and his brother were killed while in police custody and were handcuffed. Slogans of JSR were also raised. Their murder is a perfect example of Yogi's big failure of law & order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder.
In a society where murderers are celebrated, what's the use of a criminal justice system?
One mediaperson received injury as she fell on the ground after the shooters opened fire at Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed.
As per police, the assailants were dressed up as mediapersons and tried to take statements of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed, before they opened fire at the gangster-brothers.
As per reports, two of the three assailants have been identified as Arun and Sunny. It is being speculated that Atiq and Ashraf Ahmad's murder could be a revenge murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, who was a prime witness in several cases. He was shot dead in Prayagraj's Sulem Saray area on February 24.
Atiq Ahmad encounter: Visuals from the crime scene
Atiq Ahmad encounter: Three persons have been arrested.
As per reports, more than a dozen rounds of bullets were fired on gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad while they were interacting with the media. Several empty bullet shells have been recovered from the crime scene.
A senior police officer told PTI three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred just two days after Ahmad's son was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi.
High-level meeting underway at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence. DGP, ADG also present in the meeting.
Atiq Ahmed Encounter News: Who Killed Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed
As reported by a few media channels initially, Atiq Ahmed was not killed in an encounter, but by members of a rival gang while he was interacting with media. The three men who allegedly killed Atiq and his brother surrendered in front of police in presence of a few national media channels. The accused have been identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Sunny and Arun Maurya.
