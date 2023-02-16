LIVE Updates | Banamalipur Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Rajib Bhattacharjee vs Gopal Chandra Roy

Banamalipur Live: Banamalipur constituency is one of the 60 constituencies the state has, and as the voting for the Triupura elections is conducted today, Banamalipur comes up as one of the most crucial of all.

The Banamalipur is a part of the West Tripura district with a total vote count of over 40,000. In the recent past, Gopal Chandra Roy of Indian National Congress has been ruling the roost.

This time around, candidates contesting for the Banamalipur elections include Gopal Chandra Roy of INC, Rajib Bhattacharjee of BJP, and Santanu Saha of AITC. Currently, the seat is unreserved, and it will be an interesting watch.

During the last election in 2018, Biplab Kumar Deb of BJP won the seat with a total of 21,755 votes and a vote rate of 61.57 per cent. Well, Deb won with a huge margin of 9,549 votes from Amal Chakraborty of CPM.