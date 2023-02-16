LIVE Updates | Banamalipur Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Rajib Bhattacharjee vs Gopal Chandra Roy
Tripura Elections: Public voting for Tripura elections commenced sharp at 7 AM with tight security in action. The fight remains strong between BJP, AITC, and Congress. Follow updates to find out who takes the lead.
Banamalipur Live: Banamalipur constituency is one of the 60 constituencies the state has, and as the voting for the Triupura elections is conducted today, Banamalipur comes up as one of the most crucial of all.
The Banamalipur is a part of the West Tripura district with a total vote count of over 40,000. In the recent past, Gopal Chandra Roy of Indian National Congress has been ruling the roost.
This time around, candidates contesting for the Banamalipur elections include Gopal Chandra Roy of INC, Rajib Bhattacharjee of BJP, and Santanu Saha of AITC. Currently, the seat is unreserved, and it will be an interesting watch.
During the last election in 2018, Biplab Kumar Deb of BJP won the seat with a total of 21,755 votes and a vote rate of 61.57 per cent. Well, Deb won with a huge margin of 9,549 votes from Amal Chakraborty of CPM.
The matter was investigated by concerned Sector Officers and FST under 9-Banamalipur AC. It was found that few voters who have already casted their votes were loitering around. They were dispersed by the FST. For kind info.
— Returning Officer 9-Banamalipur AC (@RO9_Banamalipur) February 16, 2023
Voters from the International Border area are on the way to cast their vote.@ECISVEEP
@SpokespersonECI
#TripuraAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/hKthYcTksW
— CEO, Tripura (@ceotripura) February 16, 2023
'Confident BJP will form government': Tripura CM Manik Saha after casting his vote
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/CYpSI62c8o#BJP #ManikSaha #TripuraElection2023 pic.twitter.com/eth2PBKJpq
— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 16, 2023
#WATCH | Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha casts vote in Assembly elections, in Agartala pic.twitter.com/fHpvoCpe4r
— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023
9 Banamalipur
Booth 2
BJP workers have gathered around the booth, making situations uncomfortable for all. @ceotripura #TripuraElection2023
— Tripura Congress (@INCTripura) February 16, 2023
Go Vote. Today is the day for #TripuraAssemblyElections2023 @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI pic.twitter.com/r6ac2UzHII
— CEO, Tripura (@ceotripura) February 16, 2023
Rajib Bhattacharjee, State President of BJP is contesting from the Banamalipur seat of Tripura. He urged electorates to cast their votes, tweeting, "A vote is the most effective way to enrich our democracy. I call upon people of Tripura to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise today. I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers."
चुनाव आयोग त्रिपुरा के अनुसार प्रातः 9 बजे तक 13.92% मतदान हुआ है।
विडियो में प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष @Rajib4BJP बनमालिपुर के पोलिंग बूथ पर वोट डालने के लिए आम जनता के साथ कतार में नज़र आ रहे हैं। वे इस सीट से पार्टी के उम्मीदवार भी हैं।#Tripura #TripuraElections2023 pic.twitter.com/dLGzsSPakc
— Sanjay Mishra (@sanjayswadesh) February 16, 2023
JP Nadda, President of Bharatiya Janata Party, is urging voters to cast their votes and participate in elections. He tweeted, "I urge all the voters to take part in this festival of democracy & show up to vote for the Tripura assembly elections. Each vote will count towards continuing the journey of good governance, development & will prove to be decisive for a prosperous, corruption- free Tripura."
Voting for the Banamalipur constituency began at 7 AM this morning. The polling booths will remain open till 4 PM in the evening.
