BANAMALIPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2023

LIVE Updates | Banamalipur Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Rajib Bhattacharjee vs Gopal Chandra Roy

Tripura Elections: Public voting for Tripura elections commenced sharp at 7 AM with tight security in action. The fight remains strong between BJP, AITC, and Congress. Follow updates to find out who takes the lead.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

LIVE Blog

Banamalipur Live: Banamalipur constituency is one of the 60 constituencies the state has, and as the voting for the Triupura elections is conducted today, Banamalipur comes up as one of the most crucial of all.

The Banamalipur is a part of the West Tripura district with a total vote count of over 40,000. In the recent past, Gopal Chandra Roy of Indian National Congress has been ruling the roost.

This time around, candidates contesting for the Banamalipur elections include Gopal Chandra Roy of INC, Rajib Bhattacharjee of BJP, and Santanu Saha of AITC. Currently, the seat is unreserved, and it will be an interesting watch.

During the last election in 2018, Biplab Kumar Deb of BJP won the seat with a total of 21,755 votes and a vote rate of 61.57 per cent. Well, Deb won with a huge margin of 9,549 votes from Amal Chakraborty of CPM.

16 February 2023
12:43 PM
11:40 AM
10:55 AM
10:50 AM
10:35 AM
10:34 AM
10:11 AM

Rajib Bhattacharjee, State President of BJP is contesting from the Banamalipur seat of Tripura. He urged electorates to cast their votes, tweeting, "A vote is the most effective way to enrich our democracy. I call upon people of Tripura to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise today. I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers."

10:07 AM
09:47 AM

JP Nadda, President of Bharatiya Janata Party, is urging voters to cast their votes and participate in elections. He tweeted, "I urge all the voters to take part in this festival of democracy & show up to vote for the Tripura assembly elections. Each vote will count towards continuing the journey of good governance, development & will prove to be decisive for a prosperous, corruption- free Tripura."

09:19 AM

Voting for the Banamalipur constituency began at 7 AM this morning. The polling booths will remain open till 4 PM in the evening.

09:17 AM
