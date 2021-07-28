हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: COVID-19 second wave not yet over, rate of decline in cases a concern, says Health Ministry

India on Tuesday witnessed 29,689 infections in the last 24 hours and the active coronavirus caseload has now come down below 4,00,000 after 124 days. Stay with Zee News for latest updates...

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 28, 2021 - 08:20
Comments |
File photo

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry said that nearly 22 districts - 7 from Kerala, 5 from Manipur, 3 in Meghalaya among others, are reporting an increasing trend in COVID-19 cases in the last 4 weeks and termed it a matter of concern. 

India on Tuesday witnessed 29,689 infections in the last 24 hours and the active coronavirus caseload has now come down below 4,00,000 after 124 days. The country has reported less than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases after 132 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The active count currently stands at 3,98,100 and constitutes 1.27% of the total cases.

As many as seven Opposition parties have written to President Ramnath Kovind urging him to instruct the Centre to discuss farmers' issues, Pegasus in the House on Wednesday. The letter ha been signed by BSP, RLP, SAD, National Conference, CPI and the CPI(M), besides the NCP, though, main opposition party Congress is not among the signatories.

In other news, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who arrived in Delhi on Monday will meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. She will also hold a meeting with Trinamool Congress MPs. The TMC supremo had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.  

Stay tuned for latest updates with Zee News!

Live TV

 

28 July 2021, 08:20 AM

Cloudburst reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulabgarh area of Kishtwar; no loss of life so far: Deputy commissioner of Kishtwar rold ANI

28 July 2021, 08:19 AM

Maharashtra: A four-storey building collapsed in Andheri area of Mumbai last night. Five people sustained injuries in the incident and were admitted to a hospital. (ANI)

28 July 2021, 08:13 AM

I will chair a meeting of the Cabinet later today. After that, I will hold a meeting with senior officers to review COVID-19 and the flood situation in the state: Karnataka CM-designate Basavaraj Bommai Bommai is scheduled to take oath at 11 am today. 

Must Watch

PT6M45S

Breaking News: 18 die in a horrific road accident in UP, truck hits bus full of passengers