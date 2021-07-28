LIVE: COVID-19 second wave not yet over, rate of decline in cases a concern, says Health Ministry

28 July 2021, 08:20 AM
Cloudburst reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulabgarh area of Kishtwar; no loss of life so far: Deputy commissioner of Kishtwar rold ANI
28 July 2021, 08:19 AM
Maharashtra: A four-storey building collapsed in Andheri area of Mumbai last night. Five people sustained injuries in the incident and were admitted to a hospital. (ANI)
28 July 2021, 08:13 AM
I will chair a meeting of the Cabinet later today. After that, I will hold a meeting with senior officers to review COVID-19 and the flood situation in the state: Karnataka CM-designate Basavaraj Bommai Bommai is scheduled to take oath at 11 am today.
Karnataka: Visuals from Chief Minister-designate Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru
