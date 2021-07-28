LIVE: COVID-19 second wave not yet over, rate of decline in cases a concern, says Health Ministry

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry said that nearly 22 districts - 7 from Kerala, 5 from Manipur, 3 in Meghalaya among others, are reporting an increasing trend in COVID-19 cases in the last 4 weeks and termed it a matter of concern.

India on Tuesday witnessed 29,689 infections in the last 24 hours and the active coronavirus caseload has now come down below 4,00,000 after 124 days. The country has reported less than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases after 132 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The active count currently stands at 3,98,100 and constitutes 1.27% of the total cases.

As many as seven Opposition parties have written to President Ramnath Kovind urging him to instruct the Centre to discuss farmers' issues, Pegasus in the House on Wednesday. The letter ha been signed by BSP, RLP, SAD, National Conference, CPI and the CPI(M), besides the NCP, though, main opposition party Congress is not among the signatories.

In other news, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who arrived in Delhi on Monday will meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. She will also hold a meeting with Trinamool Congress MPs. The TMC supremo had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Stay tuned for latest updates with Zee News!

Live TV