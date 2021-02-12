LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to Budget discussion in Rajya Sabha today

12 February 2021, 10:30 AM
West Bengal: Members of Left parties block a road near Sukanta Setu during 12-hour bandh called by the Left Front in the State
West Bengal: Members of Left parties block a road near Sukanta Setu during 12-hour bandh called by the Left Front in the State pic.twitter.com/PtSs7LUAvf
— ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021
12 February 2021, 10:30 AM
The Left Front has called for 12 hours Bandh in West Bengal on Friday to protest after its workers were allegedly beaten up during a march to Nabanna in Kolkata. "The Left Front has called for 12 hours bandh in West Bengal to protest over the incident where left party workers were beaten up and water cannons were used against them by Police during a march to Nabanna in Kolkata," Left Front Chairman Biman Bose said.
Read more here
12 February 2021, 10:25 AM
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the discussion on Union Budget in Rajya Sabha today. The Finance Minister presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in Lok Sabha on February 1. The first part of the budget session will conclude on February 13. The Parliament will again meet on March 8 and the budget session will conclude on April 8.