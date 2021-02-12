हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to Budget discussion in Rajya Sabha today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the Budget discussion in Rajya Sabha while the Left Front in West Bengal gave a call for a 12-hour bandh on Friday which will remain effective from 6 am in the morning to 6 pm in the evening. Stay with us for latest news and updates:

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 12, 2021 - 10:30
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the Budget discussion in the ongoing proceeding at Rajya Sabha on Friday (February 12, 2021). 

Meanwhile, the Left Front in West Bengal gave a call for a 12-hour bandh on Friday after its workers were allegedly beaten up during a march to Nabanna in Kolkata on Thursday. The bandh will remain effective from 6 am in the morning to 6 pm in the evening. Though, the ruling Trinamool Congress has mandated the presence of all state government employees at their offices on Friday.

On the other hand, rescue efforts in Uttarakhand's Tapovan tunnel at Chamoli district continued for the sixth day following the glacier burst. As many as 36 bodies have been recovered from different areas hit by the glacier burst in Chamoli district, while 204 people are still missing.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest news and updates: 

12 February 2021, 10:30 AM

West Bengal: Members of Left parties block a road near Sukanta Setu during 12-hour bandh called by the Left Front in the State

12 February 2021, 10:30 AM

The Left Front has called for 12 hours Bandh in West Bengal on Friday to protest after its workers were allegedly beaten up during a march to Nabanna in Kolkata. "The Left Front has called for 12 hours bandh in West Bengal to protest over the incident where left party workers were beaten up and water cannons were used against them by Police during a march to Nabanna in Kolkata," Left Front Chairman Biman Bose said.

12 February 2021, 10:25 AM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the discussion on Union Budget in Rajya Sabha today. The Finance Minister presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in Lok Sabha on February 1. The first part of the budget session will conclude on February 13. The Parliament will again meet on March 8 and the budget session will conclude on April 8.

