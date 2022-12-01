topStoriesenglish
LIVE Updates| CAT 2022 (SOON): IIM Answer Key, Response Sheet to be OUT ANYTIME at iimcat.ac.in- Check latest updates here

CAT 2022 LIVE: CAT answer key to be released soon by IIM Bangalore. Candidates will be able to download from the official website, check latest updates below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 12:10 PM IST|Source:

LIVE Blog

CAT 2022 LIVE: IIM Bangalore will be releasing the CAT 2022 answer key and response sheet for the candidates soon at the CAT exam official website- iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can access the CAT answer key and response sheet by logging in using their CAT 2022 ID and password. All three CAT exam slots will receive the official CAT answer key 2022. According to trends from the previous year, candidates can anticipate the release of the CAT 2022 slot 1, slot 2, and slot 3 answer keys on December 7. The CAT answer key 2022 will be available in the form of a PDF with all the correct responses to the questions asked in the CAT exam. Candidates will be able to cross-check their responses and calculate a probable CAT score using the CAT exam answer key and response sheet.

The IIM CAT exam took place on November 27. (Sunday). Nearly 2 lakh students took the CAT exam in 2022 to be admitted to the best business school in the country. The CAT results will most likely be released within the second week of January 2023.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on CAT Answer Key, Response sheet 2022.

01 December 2022
12:10 PM

CAT 2022: Answer key to be released in slots

According to trends from the previous year, candidates can anticipate the release of the CAT 2022 slot 1, slot 2, and slot 3 answer keys on December 7.

12:01 PM

CAT 2022: Credentials required for login

Candidates can access the CAT answer key and response sheet by logging in using their CAT 2022 ID and password. 

12:00 PM

CAT 2022: Answer Key to be OUT SOON

IIM Bangalore will be releasing the CAT 2022 answer key and response sheet for the candidates soon at the CAT exam official website- iimcat.ac.in. Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and Live updates on CAT answer key 2022.

