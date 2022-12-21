Live Updates | CAT Result 2022: IIM CAT Result to be OUT SOON at iimcat.ac.in- Check latest updates here

CAT 2022 Result: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is expected to announce the CAT 2022 result by December 28, 2022. The CAT 2022 result is scheduled to be released early this year only on the official website. Candidates can view the CAT result 2022 at iimcat.ac.in, the official IIM CAT website. By inputting their CAT login credentials user ID and password, candidates can get the CAT scorecard 2022. On November 27, the CAT 2022 exam was held in 151 places throughout the country. A total of 2,22,184 people took the CAT exam for MBA admission. The CAT-accepting colleges will begin their selection procedure based on the CAT 2022 cutoff after the CAT result 2022 announcement. Candidates are recommended to begin preparing for further selection rounds such as GD, WAT, and PI. Candidates should select B-schools based on their CAT scores and apply accordingly.

The details, including the overall CAT percentile, will probably be given to the candidate's registered mobile number by SMS after the announcement of the CAT result 2022. The CAT 2022 scorecard will include section grades, overall marks, and the CAT percentile.