LIVE Updates | CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 (SHORTLY): Class 10, 12 Date Sheet to be RELEASED on 20 Nov at cbse.nic.in- Check latest updates here
CBSE Date Sheet likely to be out on 20 Nov, The tentative guidelines and timelines have already been shared by the board for the practical examinations for winter-bound schools.
Trending Photos
CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10, and 12 exams 2023 from February 15. The timetable for the Class 10, and 12 exams will soon be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, for students who have been waiting a long time. According to the media reports, datesheets for the CBSE 10th and 12th-grade exams will reportedly be made public this month. According to the latest reports, CBSE Date Sheet will be made public by 20 November 2022. Once released, students, parents, and teachers would be able to download the detailed class 10, and 12 timetables from the official websitecbse.gov.in. Over 34 lakh students have reportedly registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023.
Out of these, about 18 lakh are from Class 10 and another 16 lakh from Class 12. The tentative guidelines and timelines have already been shared by the board for the practical examinations for winter-bound schools. The LOC or list of candidates was completed and submitted by the affiliated schools to the board in the month of July itself.
The Class 10, and 12 practical exam dates have also been released by CBSE, and the exam will begin on January 1, 2023. The board decided against term-based exams in 2022 and has since switched back to its annual test system. The subjective exam style for Board Classes 10 and 12 would be conducted this year, with more multiple-choice questions and a larger critical thinking section.
Stay Tuned to ZEE News for live and latest updates on CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023
CBSE Board: Exams to be conducted once a year
CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023 will be held once a year. As per official information, board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students next year will begin on February 15.
CBSE Board Exam 2023: Exam Date
CBSE board exams 2023 will likely begin on February 15, the board had announced while publishing results for the 2021-22 batch.
CBSE board exam 2023: Download official question bank
In addition to sample question papers, CBSE also publishes question bank and additional practice questions for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. These can be downloaded from cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE board exam 2023: Exam day guidelines
On CBSE date sheets, exam day instructions will be provided for students. They need to follow it during their papers.
CBSE board exam 2023: Steps to download date sheet
Visit the official site at cbse.gov.in
On the homepage, click on "CBSE 10th Board Exam date sheet 2023" or CBSE 12th Board Exam date sheet 2023
Check the exam date, timing and other important instructions carefully
Download it and take the print out of it for future use.
CBSE Board Exam 2023: Exam dates to be released SOON
Classes 10 and 12 would take part in the CBSE Board Exams 2023 starting in February 2023. The exact time and schedule have not yet been made public. However, the board expects starting the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams in 2023 on February 16.
CBSE 2023 Roll numbers
The CBSE would also be releasing the roll numbers for the CBSE Board Exams in 2023. The schools would be informed of the roll numbers via the Pariksha Portal on cbse.gov.in. Only in January 2023 is anticipated for the release of the student copy.
CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023: CBSE Class 10th datesheet
The CBSE 10th Date Sheet for 2023 will be available soon. In January, the schools would start the internal review process. Many schools have made pre-board schedules available. On February 16, 2023, the yearly exams are anticipated to start. cbse.gov.in will shortly have the full schedule available.
CBSE Date Sheet 2023: CBSE Class 10, 12 exam
CBSE Board Exams 2023 will be conducting classes 10 and 12 exam from February 2023. The exact date and schedule is yet to be released. Students are advised to keep an eye on official website.
More Stories