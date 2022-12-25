LIVE Updates | CBSE Board Exams 2023 (ANYTIME): CBSE Class 10, 12 exam time table to be RELEASED on 26 Dec at cbse.nic.in- Check latest updates here
CBSE Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 datesheet will be released soon, scroll down for latest updates on datesheet, admit card.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 on December 26. The CBSE date sheet for classes 10 and 12 will be available online at the CBSE website. Students can view the CBSE class 10 and class 12 timetables for 2023 via cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, respectively. The board will administer the CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams during the current academic year 2022–2023 in a single term. The 2023 CBSE board exam will start on February 15th. The CBSE date sheet for the 2022-23 session includes topic names, CBSE exam dates 2023, exam durations, and crucial instructions for applicants.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Centre has issued a scam alert on a website that reportedly requests registration fees from CBSE board exam 2023 hopefuls.“A registration fee is being demanded from students on a fake website (https://cbsegovt.com) for appearing in board examinations. This website is not associated with @cbseindia29,” PIB Fact Check tweeted. Over 34 lakh students have reportedly registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023. About 18 lakh of these students are in Class 10, while another 16 lakh are in Class 12. CBSE Board Exams 2023 will be conducted only once, and not two times like last year due to COVID-19. The latest updates on exam dates, datesheet, practical exams, admit card and other details can be checked below.
CBSE Board date sheet: CBSE warns students against fake website
A week ago Central Board of Secondary Education issued a notice against the fake website of the Board.The fake website with the address cbsegovt.com has been asking money for to download CBSE Board Exams 2023 admit cards from students, schools and parents.
CBSE Date sheet 2023 Live Updates: Sample paper released
Along with the marking schedule for every subject, the board has also released the subject-specific CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers.
CBSE Datesheet 2023 LIVE: COVID protocols during exams
The schools conducting Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessments shall ensure that all instructions of the Central/State Governments, Local Bodies, and other Statutory Organizations related to the COVID pandemic are observed to the full extent.
To avoid crowding and social distancing, the schools may consider splitting the group/batch of students into sub-groups of 10 students each. The first group of 10 students may attend the lab work while the other may do pen & paperwork and viceversa.
CBSE Datesheet 2023 Live: Latest UPDATE on practical exams
CBSE Class 10 12 Exam Dates 2023 will be conducted in February 2023. A new notice has been released regarding conduct of Class 10, 12 practical exams by the Board for all the schools affiliated to the Board.
CBSE 2023: Steps to download datesheet
Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
Click on CBSE Datesheet Class 12 2023 link available on the home page.
A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CBSE Datesheet 2023 Live: CBSE exam dates OUT
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Date is February 15, 2023. The examination will begin on February 15, 2023 at various exam centres across the country and abroad.
