topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CBSE BOARD 2023

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 practical exam schedule RELEASED, board issues guidelines- Details here

In an official notification, the board notified that the schools will have to start uploading marks or internal grades of practical exams, projects, and internal assessment from January 2, 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 05:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 practical exam schedule RELEASED, board issues guidelines- Details here

CBSE Board 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that CBSE 10th, 12th practical exams will be held from January 2, 2023 to February 14, 2023. In an official notification, the board notified that the schools will have to start uploading marks or internal grades of practical exams, projects, and internal assessment from January 2, 2023 and the last date to upload marks of students will be February 14 only.

Check live and latest update on CBSE Board Datesheet 2023

“As per provisions of examination bye laws, scheme of studies of the board, the practical examinations, project, internal assessment, for the session 2022-23 will be conducted as per the following schedule,” said an official CBSE notification.

The board has further directed schools to upload marks/internal grades of students between January 2 and February 14, 2023. "Prepare a plan based on the number of students registered in the school in concerned subjects and inform all the students timely, so that all students can appear in the practical examinations/ project assessment/internal assessment," CBSE said in a statement.

The board has stated that if a student is absent in the practical examination for session 2022-23, the student will be marked absent in the online system and if a student is absent on the day of the exam, due to any reason and his/her practical examination is to be conducted at a different date, s/he will be marked as 'Re-scheduled' instead of absent. The school will be allowed to re-conduct the practical exam of students marked as Re- scheduled during the above schedule only.

Live Tv

CBSE Board 2023CBSE Board 2023 DatesheetCBSECBSE examCBSE date sheetcbse class 10CBSE Class 12CBSE BoardCBSE ResultBoard examssarkari examCBSE Data Sheetcbse exam scheduleCBSE exam time tablecbse time tablecbse 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heroic story of Sahibzadas
DNA Video
DNA: When revolutionary Udham Singh was born in 1899
DNA Video
DNA: Quota of success is fixed in Kota!
DNA Video
DNA: Huge 'bomb cyclone' storm hits America
DNA Video
DNA: The mystery of Tunisha's last '15 minutes' UNFOLD!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 26, 2022
DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar