CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 practical exam schedule RELEASED, board issues guidelines- Details here

CBSE Board 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that CBSE 10th, 12th practical exams will be held from January 2, 2023 to February 14, 2023. In an official notification, the board notified that the schools will have to start uploading marks or internal grades of practical exams, projects, and internal assessment from January 2, 2023 and the last date to upload marks of students will be February 14 only.

“As per provisions of examination bye laws, scheme of studies of the board, the practical examinations, project, internal assessment, for the session 2022-23 will be conducted as per the following schedule,” said an official CBSE notification.

The board has further directed schools to upload marks/internal grades of students between January 2 and February 14, 2023. "Prepare a plan based on the number of students registered in the school in concerned subjects and inform all the students timely, so that all students can appear in the practical examinations/ project assessment/internal assessment," CBSE said in a statement.

The board has stated that if a student is absent in the practical examination for session 2022-23, the student will be marked absent in the online system and if a student is absent on the day of the exam, due to any reason and his/her practical examination is to be conducted at a different date, s/he will be marked as 'Re-scheduled' instead of absent. The school will be allowed to re-conduct the practical exam of students marked as Re- scheduled during the above schedule only.