LIVE UPDATES | CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 (SOON): CBSE Board Exam dates to be RELEASED on THIS DATE at cbse.nic.in- Check latest updates here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 LIVE: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 in the first week of DEC 2022. The CBSE date sheet for classes 10 and 12 will be available online at the CBSE website. Students can view the CBSE class 10 and class 12 timetables for 2023 via cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, respectively. The board will administer the CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams during the current academic year 2022–2023 in a single term. The 2023 CBSE board test will start on February 15th. The CBSE date sheet for the 2022-23 session includes topic names, CBSE exam dates 2023, exam durations, and crucial instructions for applicants.
The CBSE datesheet 2023 may be downloaded by students who plan to sit for the CBSE board examinations in 2022–2023 from the official website. The CBSE 10th class date sheet 2023 and the CBSE 12th class date sheet 2023 are expected to be released by the CBSE on the same day via the official website, cbse.gov.in. Over 34 lakh students have reportedly registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023. About 18 lakh of these students are in Class 10, while another 16 lakh are in Class 12. The board has already revealed the tentative procedures and schedules for the practical exams for schools with winter schedules. The connected schools finalised and submitted the LOC, or list of candidates, to the board in the month of July itself.
CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: Sample papers
CBSE has released the class 10th and class 12th sample papers along with the marking schemes. Candidates can check the CBSE Sample Paper 2023 on the official website, the link for which is cbseacademic.nic.in
CBSE board exam 2023: Download official question bank
In addition to sample question papers, CBSE also publishes question bank and additional practice questions for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. These can be downloaded from cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE board exam 2023: Steps to download date sheet
Visit the official site at cbse.gov.in
On the homepage, click on "CBSE 10th Board Exam date sheet 2023" or CBSE 12th Board Exam date sheet 2023
Check the exam date, timing and other important instructions carefully
Download it and take the print out of it for future use.
CBSE Board Exam 2023: Exam dates to be released SOON
Classes 10 and 12 would take part in the CBSE Board Exams 2023 starting in February 2023. The exact time and schedule have not yet been made public. However, the board expects starting the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams in 2023 on February 16.
CBSE 2023 Roll numbers
The CBSE would also be releasing the roll numbers for the CBSE Board Exams in 2023. The schools would be informed of the roll numbers via the Pariksha Portal on cbse.gov.in. Only in January 2023 is anticipated for the release of the student copy.
CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023: CBSE Class 10th datesheet
The CBSE 10th Date Sheet for 2023 will be available soon. In January, the schools would start the internal review process. Many schools have made pre-board schedules available. On February 16, 2023, the yearly exams are anticipated to start. cbse.gov.in will shortly have the full schedule available.
CBSE Date Sheet 2023: CBSE Class 10, 12 exam
CBSE Board Exams 2023 will be conducting classes 10 and 12 exam from February 2023. The exact date and schedule is yet to be released. Students are advised to keep an eye on official website.
