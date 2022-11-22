LIVE UPDATES| CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 (SOON): CBSE Board Exam dates to be OUT ANYTIME at cbse.nic.in- Check latest updates here
CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 LIVE: The tentative guidelines and timelines have already been shared by the board for the practical examinations for winter-bound schools, check latest updates below.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 LIVE: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 in the last week of November 2022. The CBSE date sheet for classes 10 and 12 will be available online at the CBSE website. Students can view the CBSE class 10 and class 12 timetables for 2023 via cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, respectively. The board will administer the CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams during the current academic year 2022–2023 in a single term. The 2023 CBSE board test will start on February 15th. The CBSE date sheet for the 2022-23 session includes topic names, CBSE exam dates 2023, exam durations, and crucial instructions for applicants.
The CBSE datesheet 2023 may be downloaded by students who plan to sit for the CBSE board examinations in 2022–2023 from the official website. The CBSE 10th class date sheet 2023 and the CBSE 12th class date sheet 2023 are expected to be released by the CBSE on the same day via the official website, cbse.gov.in. Over 34 lakh students have reportedly registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023. About 18 lakh of these students are in Class 10, while another 16 lakh are in Class 12. The board has already revealed the tentative procedures and schedules for the practical exams for schools with winter schedules. The connected schools finalised and submitted the LOC, or list of candidates, to the board in the month of July itself.
CBSE Exam Dates 2023: Here's how to download datesheet
Go to the official website, cbse.gov.in.
Click the link that reads CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2023’ PDF Download’.
A pdf page of the CBSE date sheet 2023 will appear on the screen.
Download the file and save the date sheet for reference.
CBSE Exam dates 2023: Internal exam dates announced
However, the final exam dates are yet to be announced but internal exam dates are already out. The dates for internal assessments and practical tests for schools that are in the winter have been announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The tests will be given between November 15 and December 14, 2022.
