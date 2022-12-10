LIVE UPDATES | CBSE Class 10, 12 (SHORTLY) Datesheet 2023: BIG UPDATE! CBSE Board Exam time table to be RELEASED on THIS DATE at cbse.nic.in- Check latest updates here
CBSE Exams 2023 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 datesheet will be released soon, scroll down for latest updates on datesheet, admit card.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 LIVE: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 on DEC 14 2022. The CBSE date sheet for classes 10 and 12 will be available online at the CBSE website. Students can view the CBSE class 10 and class 12 timetables for 2023 via cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, respectively. The board will administer the CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams during the current academic year 2022–2023 in a single term. The 2023 CBSE board exam will start on February 15th. The CBSE date sheet for the 2022-23 session includes topic names, CBSE exam dates 2023, exam durations, and crucial instructions for applicants.
The CBSE datesheet 2023 may be downloaded by students who plan to sit for the CBSE board examinations in 2022–2023 from the official website. The CBSE 10th class date sheet 2023 and the CBSE 12th class date sheet 2023 are expected to be released by the CBSE on the same day via the official website, cbse.gov.in. Over 34 lakh students have reportedly registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023. About 18 lakh of these students are in Class 10, while another 16 lakh are in Class 12. The board has already revealed the tentative procedures and schedules for the practical exams for schools with winter schedules. The connected schools finalised and submitted the LOC, or list of candidates, to the board in the month of July itself.
CBSE Board Exams 2023 will be conducted only once, and not two times like last year due to COVID19. The latest updates on exam dates, datesheet, practical exams, admit card and other details can be checked below.
CBSE date sheet 2023: Instructions for exam days
In addition to exam schedule, the date sheets for Class 10 and 12 board exams will also contain some instructions for students. More instructions will be given in admit cards. Students must ensure that they follow these guidelines without fail on all exam days.
LIVE CBSE Board Exam Date Class 10: How to download
Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in
Click on 2023 CBSE Board Exam Date Class 10 link available on the home page.
A new PDF file will open.
Check the exam dates and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CBSE Board 2023: Practical Exam Dates
Practical exam for class 10th and 12th to begin from: January 1, 2023
Annual Theory examination for class 10th and 12th to begin from: February 15
CBSE Board 2023 exam: Circular has been released by the board
A circular has been released by the Board to assist the school in smooth conduct of practical/project/ internal assesment and conduct of theory examination.
