LIVE UPDATES | Cyclone Mandous: Schools, Colleges to be closed TOMORROW in Tamil Nadu's THESE 17 DISTRICTS- Check latest updates here
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued a red alert for three districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kanchipuram, and Puducherry due to the heavy rain forecast on Friday. So far, 17 districts have declared holiday for schools and colleges for Friday.
Tamil Nadu Rains LIVE: Cyclone Mandous lies 390 km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 480 km southeast of Chennai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Thursday. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Chennai and other districts in Tamil Nadu over the next two days. So far, 17 districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvallur districts have declared holiday for schools and colleges for Friday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued a red alert for three districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kanchipuram, and Puducherry due to the heavy rain forecast on Friday. A total of nine districts, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore, and Ranipet, have been issued orange alerts.
The IMD on Thursday (December 8) warned the state of Tamil Nadu of heavy rainfall as cyclonic storm 'Mandous' over the Bay of Bengal
17 districts in Tamil Nadu declare holiday for schools and colleges in view of cyclone forecast. So far, eight districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvallur districts have declared holiday for schools and colleges tomorrow.
IMD: Cyclone Mandous to intensify into Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 6 hours
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Mandous moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past six hours over Southwest Bay of Bengal, about 250 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 350 km east of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 390 km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 480 km southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next six hours. It will maintain its intensity of Severe Cyclonic Storm till early morning of Friday and then weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm. It is also very likely to cross north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota, around Mahabalipuram with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph around midnight of Friday.
Schools, colleges to be closed on Friday in Puducherry and Karaikal due to Cyclone Mandous: Govt
Schools and colleges will be closed tomorrow in Puducherry and Karaikal in view of #CycloneMandous: Puducherry Education minister A Namassivayam
