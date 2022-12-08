LIVE UPDATES | Cyclone Mandous: Schools, Colleges to be closed TOMORROW in Tamil Nadu's THESE 17 DISTRICTS- Check latest updates here

Tamil Nadu Rains LIVE: Cyclone Mandous lies 390 km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 480 km southeast of Chennai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Thursday. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Chennai and other districts in Tamil Nadu over the next two days. So far, 17 districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvallur districts have declared holiday for schools and colleges for Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued a red alert for three districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kanchipuram, and Puducherry due to the heavy rain forecast on Friday. A total of nine districts, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore, and Ranipet, have been issued orange alerts.