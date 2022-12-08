topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
TAMIL NADU RAINS

LIVE UPDATES | Cyclone Mandous: Schools, Colleges to be closed TOMORROW in Tamil Nadu's THESE 17 DISTRICTS- Check latest updates here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued a red alert for three districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kanchipuram, and Puducherry due to the heavy rain forecast on Friday. So far, 17 districts have declared holiday for schools and colleges for Friday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 11:09 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE UPDATES | Cyclone Mandous: Schools, Colleges to be closed TOMORROW in Tamil Nadu's THESE 17 DISTRICTS- Check latest updates here
LIVE Blog

Tamil Nadu Rains LIVE: Cyclone Mandous lies 390 km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 480 km southeast of Chennai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Thursday. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Chennai and other districts in Tamil Nadu over the next two days. So far, 17 districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvallur districts have declared holiday for schools and colleges for Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued a red alert for three districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kanchipuram, and Puducherry due to the heavy rain forecast on Friday. A total of nine districts, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore, and Ranipet, have been issued orange alerts.

Stay Tuned to Zee News for live and latest updates on Tamil Nadu Rains

08 December 2022
23:08 PM

Tamil Nadu Rains

The IMD on Thursday (December 8) warned the state of Tamil Nadu of heavy rainfall as cyclonic storm 'Mandous' over the Bay of Bengal 

23:07 PM

Tamil Nadu Rains LIVE

17 districts in Tamil Nadu declare holiday for schools and colleges in view of cyclone forecast. So far, eight districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvallur districts have declared holiday for schools and colleges tomorrow.

23:06 PM

IMD: Cyclone Mandous to intensify into Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 6 hours

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Mandous moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past six hours over Southwest Bay of Bengal, about 250 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 350 km east of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 390 km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 480 km southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next six hours. It will maintain its intensity of Severe Cyclonic Storm till early morning of Friday and then weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm. It is also very likely to cross north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota, around Mahabalipuram with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph around midnight of Friday.

23:04 PM

Tamil Nadu Rains LIVE

Schools, colleges to be closed on Friday in Puducherry and Karaikal due to Cyclone Mandous: Govt

Tamil Nadu RainsSchools closedColleges closedCyclone MandousTamil Nadu governmentChennaiholidayholidaysSchool closedRainHeavy rainsIMDIMD orange alertIMD red alert

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections
DNA Video
DNA: When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941
DNA Video
DNA: Opposition will surround the Modi Government in Winter Session
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's 'farewell' from MCD after 15 years
DNA Video
DNA: Terror of TTP in Pakistan!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the death of four children in Ambikapur?
DNA Video
DNA: Very special and unique pictures of the moon
DNA Video
DNA : In 2023, only India will be able to save the world from recession
DNA Video
DNA : 'Attack' on Farooq Abdullah's 'anti-army thinking'
DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls