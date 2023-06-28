Live Updates Deoband | Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan Shot At In UP's Saharanpur IN SHOCKING Attack - All Details Here

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan Attack News Update: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan was shot at by unidentified assailants in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He sustained a minor injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The incident is being investigated by the police, and Azad's Facebook account shared images of his injuries, calling for the culprits to be apprehended and for Azad's security to be ensured.

Unidentified Assailants Target Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan found himself in the crosshairs of an assassination attempt when he was shot at by unidentified assailants in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in the evening, as armed men in a car fired at Azad's convoy, narrowly missing him. Although he sustained only a minor injury, he was promptly rushed to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

Police Investigate the Attack on Chandrashekhar Azad

Saharanpur SSP Dr Vipin Tada confirmed the incident and assured that the police were actively investigating the matter. The attack on the Ambedkarite activist has raised concerns about his safety and the need for increased security measures. Photographs of an injured Azad were shared from his official Facebook account, where he demanded that the police take immediate and strict action against the culprits responsible for the attack.

Demand for Justice and Security

The assassination attempt on Chandrashekhar Azad has sent shockwaves through the Bhim Army and the larger Ambedkarite movement. Azad's Facebook account issued a statement condemning the attack as a "heinous act of stopping the Bahujan Mission Movement." The post demanded the swift arrest of the accused assailants and called for stringent action against them. Additionally, it emphasized the urgency of providing enhanced security to Azad, who plays a crucial role as the Bhim Army's National President.

The incident has brought the issue of safety and protection for activists in the spotlight once again, underlining the importance of a secure environment for those advocating for social justice and empowerment. As the investigation unfolds, the nation awaits justice for Chandrashekhar Azad and hopes for measures to ensure the safety and security of individuals working towards a more inclusive society.