हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Farmers 'chakka jam' LIVE: Haryana government extends internet ban in Sonepat, Jhajjar

The farmers will block all national and state highways for three hours on Saturday, from 12pm to 3 pm in protest against the Internet ban near their protest sites, alleged harassment by authorities, and other issues. They said they will provide food and water to people stuck in jams.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 6, 2021 - 08:35
Comments |

New Delhi: Farmers protesting against the three farm laws have called for a nationwide 'chakka jam' on Saturday (February 6, 2021). All national and state highways will be blocked for three hours from 12pm to 3 pm in protest against the Internet ban near their protest sites, alleged harassment by authorities, and other issues.

Meanwhile, the Centre has directed the Delhi Police to ensure high security at all key installations in the national capital to prevent any 'January 26 Red Fort-like incident'. The Delhi Police informed that it is coordinating with the police force in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to ensure that there are no incidents of violence during 'chakka Jam'.

On the other hand, as a precautionary measure ahead of the 'chakka jam', the New Delhi DCP in a letter asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to stay prepared to shut down a dozen metro stations within a short notice period.

Live TV

Stay tuned with Zee News for LIVE updates on the farmers 'Chakka Jam' today:

 

6 February 2021, 08:35 AM

The United Nations Human Rights office on Friday called for 'maximum restraint' by both the agitating farmers and the government during the ongoing farmers' protest in India against the new agriculture laws.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said this in a tweet.

6 February 2021, 08:26 AM

Security across the national capital tightened on Saturday with the deployment of extra forces, putting up multi-layered barricades and barbed wires on the roads ahead of the proposed `chakka jam` by farmer unions who were protesting against the Centre`s farm laws for over two months. Farmer unions on Monday announced a countrywide `chakka jam` on February 6. Heavy deployment of police personnel seen at Red Fort, as a preventive measure to dispel actions resulting from the calls for `Chakka Jaam.' (ANI)

6 February 2021, 07:55 AM

Haryana government has once again extended ban on internet service in Sonepat and Jhajjar till 5 pm of February 6, in view of the farmer stir. During this period, Internet services (2G / 3G / 4G / CDMA / GPRS), SMS services (bulk SMS only) and all dongle services offered on the mobile network will be shut.

  • 1,08,02,591Confirmed
  • 1,54,823Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M58S

DNA: Is it a crime to talk of unity in the country?