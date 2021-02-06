Farmers 'chakka jam' LIVE: Haryana government extends internet ban in Sonepat, Jhajjar

6 February 2021, 08:35 AM
The United Nations Human Rights office on Friday called for 'maximum restraint' by both the agitating farmers and the government during the ongoing farmers' protest in India against the new agriculture laws.
The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said this in a tweet.
#India: We call on the authorities and protesters to exercise maximum restraint in ongoing #FarmersProtests. The rights to peaceful assembly & expression should be protected both offline & online. It's crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to #HumanRights for all.
— UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) February 5, 2021
6 February 2021, 08:26 AM
Security across the national capital tightened on Saturday with the deployment of extra forces, putting up multi-layered barricades and barbed wires on the roads ahead of the proposed `chakka jam` by farmer unions who were protesting against the Centre`s farm laws for over two months. Farmer unions on Monday announced a countrywide `chakka jam` on February 6. Heavy deployment of police personnel seen at Red Fort, as a preventive measure to dispel actions resulting from the calls for `Chakka Jaam.' (ANI)
6 February 2021, 07:55 AM
Haryana government has once again extended ban on internet service in Sonepat and Jhajjar till 5 pm of February 6, in view of the farmer stir. During this period, Internet services (2G / 3G / 4G / CDMA / GPRS), SMS services (bulk SMS only) and all dongle services offered on the mobile network will be shut.