Farmers 'chakka jam' LIVE: Haryana government extends internet ban in Sonepat, Jhajjar

New Delhi: Farmers protesting against the three farm laws have called for a nationwide 'chakka jam' on Saturday (February 6, 2021). All national and state highways will be blocked for three hours from 12pm to 3 pm in protest against the Internet ban near their protest sites, alleged harassment by authorities, and other issues.

Meanwhile, the Centre has directed the Delhi Police to ensure high security at all key installations in the national capital to prevent any 'January 26 Red Fort-like incident'. The Delhi Police informed that it is coordinating with the police force in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to ensure that there are no incidents of violence during 'chakka Jam'.

On the other hand, as a precautionary measure ahead of the 'chakka jam', the New Delhi DCP in a letter asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to stay prepared to shut down a dozen metro stations within a short notice period.

Stay tuned with Zee News for LIVE updates on the farmers 'Chakka Jam' today: