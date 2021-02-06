Delhi Metro closes entry, exit gates of 10 stations ahead of 'chakka jam', check details

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday (February 6) ordered the closure of several metro stations in the national capital ahead of the three-hour-long nationwide 'Chakka Jam' call given by farmers. The decision has reportedly been made to maintain law and order in view of any disturbance during the agitation.

The official Twitter handle of DMRC, announced the closure of entry and exit gates of Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, Vishwavidyalaya station, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat, in a series of tweets. Entry and exit gates of Khan Market and Nehru Place stations have also been closed.

Take a look at the tweets shared by DMRC:

Earlier, the Delhi Police asked DMRC to to stay prepared to shut down over a dozen metro stations, if the need arises, within short notice, in view of the protest. The DCP has said that given the circumstances of law and order and to control the crowd, the metro staff should be ready.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has said that ‘chakka jam’ will not take place in Delhi, UP and Uttarakhand. The three-hour-long 'chakka jam' or road blockage has been called from 12 PM to 3 PM on February 6.

There is heavy deployment of police personnel at the Red Fort as a preventive measure to dispel actions resulting from calls for 'Chakka Jaam' by farmer unions protesting against the farm laws.

Extensive barricading measures have been undertaken at the Ghazipur border with water cannon vehicles deployed, as a preemptive measure to deal with possible disturbances resulting from 'Chakka Jam' calls by farmer unions protesting farm laws.

Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces deployed in Delhi-NCR region to maintain law and order situation on Saturday, amid `chakka jam` call by the protesting farmers` representatives.

Police along with the barricading measures at the Minto Bridge area deployed. The area has been blockaded as a peremptory counter-measure to thwart the calls. Barbed wires placed over police barricades seen in Delhi`s ITO area.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Live TV