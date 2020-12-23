Live updates: Farmers to go on day-long hunger strike as protest enters 28th day

New Delhi: The farmers’ protest against the three contentious farm laws entered the 28th day on Wednesday (December 23, 2020) as talks between the Centre and the farmers union leaders yet again fail to produce any result.

On Sunday, the Joint Secretary in the Union Agriculture Ministry in a letter asked the protesting farmer leaders to specify their concerns over its earlier proposal of amendments in the farm laws. He also asked them to choose a convenient date for the next round of talks so that the ongoing agitation could end at the earliest.

The agitating farmer union leaders said on Tuesday that they will take a call on Centre's letter on Wednesday.

The farmers have decided to further intensify the movement against new farm laws and said that the Haryana's toll plazas will be made free from December 25 to December 27.

The farmers have hinted that they will not accept anything other than complete rollback of the three laws. The farmers’ agitation is against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre back in September.

Live TV

Stay tuned with Zee News to follow all the latest updates on farmers protest: