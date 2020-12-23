हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Live updates: Farmers to go on day-long hunger strike as protest enters 28th day

The farmers’ protest against the three farm laws is on the 28th day today even as talks between the Centre and the farmers union leaders has once again ended in a deadlock.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 - 07:55
New Delhi: The farmers’ protest against the three contentious farm laws entered the 28th day on Wednesday (December 23, 2020) as talks between the Centre and the farmers union leaders yet again fail to produce any result.

On Sunday, the Joint Secretary in the Union Agriculture Ministry in a letter asked the protesting farmer leaders to specify their concerns over its earlier proposal of amendments in the farm laws. He also asked them to choose a convenient date for the next round of talks so that the ongoing agitation could end at the earliest.

The agitating farmer union leaders said on Tuesday that they will take a call on Centre's letter on Wednesday.

The farmers have decided to further intensify the movement against new farm laws and said that the Haryana's toll plazas will be made free from December 25 to December 27.

The farmers have hinted that they will not accept anything other than complete rollback of the three laws. The farmers’ agitation is against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre back in September.

Stay tuned with Zee News to follow all the latest updates on farmers protest:

23 December 2020, 07:55 AM

On Tuesday, the 27th day of their protest, the farmer leaders discussed their next plan of action after the Centre issued a letter to them seeking a date for the sixth round of talks to end the ongoing strike against the farm laws and resolve all issues pertaining to the MSP. There will be a ''Sanyukt Morcha'' meeting to decide how and when to respond to the government. We will evaluate the government's letter and then decide," Gurmeet Singh,  farmer union leader, said.

23 December 2020, 07:49 AM

The agitating farmer union leaders said on Tuesday that they will take a call on Centre's letter on Wednesday. "32 farmer unions from Punjab held a meeting and discussed the next course of action. A meeting of farmer leaders from across India would be held on Wednesday where a decision on the government's offer will be taken," Kulwant Singh Sandhu, a farmer leader, said during a press conference at Delhi's Singhu Border. 

