Live updates: Farmers to go on day-long hunger strike as protest enters 28th day

23 December 2020, 07:55 AM
On Tuesday, the 27th day of their protest, the farmer leaders discussed their next plan of action after the Centre issued a letter to them seeking a date for the sixth round of talks to end the ongoing strike against the farm laws and resolve all issues pertaining to the MSP. There will be a ''Sanyukt Morcha'' meeting to decide how and when to respond to the government. We will evaluate the government's letter and then decide," Gurmeet Singh, farmer union leader, said.
23 December 2020, 07:49 AM
The agitating farmer union leaders said on Tuesday that they will take a call on Centre's letter on Wednesday. "32 farmer unions from Punjab held a meeting and discussed the next course of action. A meeting of farmer leaders from across India would be held on Wednesday where a decision on the government's offer will be taken," Kulwant Singh Sandhu, a farmer leader, said during a press conference at Delhi's Singhu Border.