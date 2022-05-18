हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE updates: Karti Chidambaram's close aide arrested by CBI

Karti Chidambaram's close aide S Bhaskararaman was arrested in alleged bribery case.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 - 08:59
Comments |
Pic Credit: File Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday (May 17, 2022) conducted coordinated search operations at 10 locations in multiple cities in the country, including residences of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in Chennai and Delhi.

It also registered a fresh case against Karti Chidambaram for allegedly facilitating visas of 263 Chinese nationals for a power company after receiving Rs 50 lakh as a bribe 11 years ago when his father was the Union home minister, the PTI news agency reported.

Here are the latest updates on it:

18 May 2022, 08:59 AM

18 May 2022, 08:45 AM

CBI arrests S Bhaskararaman

He is close associate of Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram in alleged bribery case: Officials. (PTI)

