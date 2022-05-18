LIVE updates: Karti Chidambaram's close aide arrested by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday (May 17, 2022) conducted coordinated search operations at 10 locations in multiple cities in the country, including residences of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in Chennai and Delhi.

It also registered a fresh case against Karti Chidambaram for allegedly facilitating visas of 263 Chinese nationals for a power company after receiving Rs 50 lakh as a bribe 11 years ago when his father was the Union home minister, the PTI news agency reported.

Here are the latest updates on it: