LIVE updates: Karti Chidambaram's close aide arrested by CBI

18 May 2022, 08:59 AM
Punjab Farmers' Protest
Punjab | Morning visuals from Chandigarh-Mohali border where farmers are sitting on a protest against the state government over various demands. They were stopped by the state police from entering Chandigarh, yesterday, May 17 pic.twitter.com/fUnr0bwz4Z
— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022
18 May 2022, 08:55 AM
Russia-Ukraine War
Mariupol appeared on the verge of falling to the Russians on Tuesday as Ukraine moved to abandon the steel plant where hundreds of its fighters had held out for months under relentless bombardment in the last bastion of resistance in the devastated city. (PTI)
18 May 2022, 08:45 AM
CBI arrests S Bhaskararaman
He is close associate of Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram in alleged bribery case: Officials. (PTI)