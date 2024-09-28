Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Elections 2024: Prime Minister Modi To Address Public Rallies In Jammu Today

Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a public gathering in Jammu today ahead of the upcoming third phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled for October 1. Additionally, he will be speaking at a rally in Hissar, Haryana, ahead of the state elections on October 5.

On the other hand, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will be holding rallies today in Bilawar, located in Kathua district, and Bishnah in Jammu. At a campaign rally on Friday, Amit Shah criticized the Congress on several issues, including corruption, reservations, and Article 370, accusing the party of seeking its reinstatement. Shah expressed confidence in the BJP's chances of securing a third consecutive win in Haryana's upcoming October 5 elections.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted alleged land scams involving Robert Vadra and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, warning Haryana's voters that a Congress return would bring back the 'kharchi-parchi sarkar' — a phrase the BJP used in its manifesto to highlight corruption and land scam allegations during the Congress's tenure.