LIVE Updates | ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: CA Foundation December result to be RELEASED soon at icai.org- Check details here

Live Updates | ICAI CA Result 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI is expected to release the ICAI CA Foundation Result for December 2022 Exam soon. According to reports, the foundation exam results will be available on December 29, 2023. The results will be made public on the official website, icai.org. According to previous patterns, the ICAI announces the results one month after the last exam date. The CA Foundation December Exam 2022 was held between December 14, 2022 and December 20, 2022. According to reports, the exam results will most likely be released on January 24, 2023.

The CA Foundation Exam included four papers. Papers 1 and 2 were held from 2 to 5 p.m., while Papers 3 and 4 were held from 2 to 4 p.m. However, in objective type Papers 3 and 4, a negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applied.