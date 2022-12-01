topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
ICSE EXAM DATE 2023

LIVE Updates| ISC, ICSE Exam Date 2023 (SHORTLY): CICSE Board exam timetable to be OUT SOON at cisce.org- Check latest updates here

ISC, ICSE Exam Date 2023 LIVE: The ICSE Board exam schedule for 2023 is anticipated soon, and the tests would start in February, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 11:27 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates| ISC, ICSE Exam Date 2023 (SHORTLY): CICSE Board exam timetable to be OUT SOON at cisce.org- Check latest updates here

ISC, ICSE Exam Date 2023 LIVE: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CICSE Board Exam Date 2023 for ICSE, ISC is expected to release shortly. ICSE Exam Date 2023 and ISC Exam Date 2023 are often posted at the same time on CICSE's official website, cicse.org. Once available, students can check the subject-specific timetable PDF on the Internet, and the relevant schools will also make the dates known. The ICSE and ISC board exams are scheduled to start in February 2023. There is currently no schedule available for the 2023 ICSE or Class 10th board exams. The tests were held in April of last year because the board exams were delayed due to the relevant COVID circumstance. The ICSE Board exam schedule for 2023 is anticipated soon, and the tests would start in February.

ALSO READ: CICSE Board exam timetable to be RELEASED SOON

The CICSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 would be released after the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023. The timetable for the Board exams has been released by a number of state boards, and the national boards are anticipated to release it soon.

 

Live Tv

ICSE Exam Date 2023ISCISC ICSE Exam Date 2023icse class 10 board exam timetabe 2023icse 2023 exam dateicse class 10 board exam time table 2023 pdfcicseclass 12 exam time table 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend
DNA Video
DNA: Al Qaeda scared of 'terrorist free Kashmir'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?