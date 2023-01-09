LIVE UPDATES | JEE Main 2023: Big day for students, Bombay High Court to hear plea seeking exam postponement TOMORROW
JEE Main 2023: Plea filed in Bombay HC demands postponement of exam, relaxation of 75% eligibility criteria citing less time to prepare, ineligibility to appear.. Bombay HC will hear the plea tomorrow, Jan 10, scroll down for latest updates.
JEE Main 2023: The Bombay High Court will hear the plea seeking postponement of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 and withdrawal of 75 percent eligibility criteria tomorrow, Jan 10. The court has given time to the petitioner to file the JEE Main 2023 brochure. This petition was filed by activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai against the National Testing Agency (NTA). The petitioner claimed that the class 12 students will have their practical exams, vivas, etc in January, which will coincide with the JEE Main 2023 January session. Even the HSC, CBSE, ICSE (class 12) exams are scheduled to begin on February 1, which will make the exam calendar chaotic for class 12 students.
A bench of acting chief justice SV Gangpurwala and J Sandeep V Marne will be hearing the petition. “The only difficulty is that the last date for registration is approaching. My lords may keep it on Monday, I will file tomorrow,” said the petitioner during the hearing. However, the court denied and said, “You should have filed with the petition. Matter on January 10.”
NTA removed the JEE Main 75% criteria last year as a one-time measure due to academic loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. The petition argued that the pre-board exams, viva voce of CBSE, ICSE and other state boards are scheduled in January. The clash between JEE Main 2023 and pre-board exams will result in less number of students appearing for JEE Main January 2023 session.
The High Court has given the petitioner more time to file the brochure for the JEE Main 2023 exam on record.
The MP had urged Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene and order a one-time exemption to relax the eligibility criteria for all students appearing for JEE Main and advanced exams in 2023.
The petition has been filed by activist Child rights Anubha Srivastava Sahai against the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The Bombay High Court (HC) will hear the petition seeking postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 and removal of 75 per cent eligibility criteria tomorrow, January 10, 2023.
