LIVE Updates | JEE Main 2023 Exam (SHORTLY): NTA JEE Main exam, registration dates to be OUT on 4 Dec at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates

JEE Main 2023 Exam LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the administering body of the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) is yet to announce an update on the JEE Main dates for the 2023 exams. JEE Main 2021 dates were announced in December, while those for the prior year were made public on March 1. An official announcement on the schedule for registration and the JEE Main exam in 2023 is pending. According to sources, this information will be released this week. Candidates can register for the exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in after finding the JEE Main 2023 notice on nta.ac.in. Candidates may take part in either one or both of the admission test's two sessions. Candidates must place among the top 2.5 lakh in JEE Mains to be eligible for JEE Advanced.
The exam format for Paper 1 would be based on JEE Main 2022 and emphasize MCQ questions for admissions to BE and BTech. Candidates took CBT exams in mathematics, physics, and chemistry. The Joint Entrance Examination will likely be given twice to students and JEE aspirants.
JEE Mains 2023: Eligibility
Students who took the Class 12th Board Exams in 2021 or 2022 and registered for the JEE Main 2023 Exam are eligible to register. Students who have board exams planned for 2023 are also eligible to take the JEE Main 2023 exam.
JEE Main 2023: Reservation Category
General - EWS category: 10% seats reserved
OBC-NCL: 27% seats
Scheduled Caste (SC): 15%
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 7.5%
Persons with Disability (PwD): 5%
JEE Main 2023: Previous year paper
The previous year’s JEE Mains exam was moderate to difficult. Mathematics was moderate but had lengthy numerical questions, while Physics and Chemistry were easy to moderate.
JEE Mains 2023: Duration of the exam
The JEE Main 2023 exam will be conducted in CBT mode for a duration of three hours. Candidates need to check the official website- nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in for latest updates
JEE Mains 2023: Here's how to regsiter
Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
Open the JEE Main 2023 registration link.
Fill out the online application with the necessary details.
Upload the scanned photograph and signature and pay the fee.
And at last, submit the application form.
JEE Mains 2023: JEE main to be conducted in CBT mode
The JEE Main exam has been conducted in Computer-based test (CBT) mode for the past few years. However, the official notice for JEE Main 2023 will be made available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
