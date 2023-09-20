LIVE | Kerala Bumper Lottery Result TODAY 20-09-2023: Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result At 3 PM- 25 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 20-09-2023 Live Updates: The lottery department will announce the Kerala 'Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93' Lucky Draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, September 20, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner will receive a massive Rs. 25 Crore. Scroll down for the complete winners list.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 20-09-2023 September: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 25 CRORE IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 50 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 20-09-2023: LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS For Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 LOTTERY

1st Prize: Rs 25 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs. 50 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 2 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs. 5000

7th Prize: Rs. 2000

8th Prize: Rs. 1000

9th Prize: Rs. 500

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh