LIVE | Kerala Bumper Lottery Result TODAY 20-09-2023: Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result At 3 PM- 25 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

Kerala Bumper Lottery Result TODAY 20-09-2023: Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result At 3 PM- 25 Crore First Prize
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Wednesday 20-09-2023 LIVE: Thiruvonam Bumper is one of the six bumper lotteries. Onam Bumper lottery draw is held on every September at 3 pm. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and Bumper lottery code is “BR” representation contains draw number along with the code. The first prize winner will receive bumper 25 Crore Rupees. Scroll down to check complete winners list.
The lottery department will announce the Kerala 'Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93' Lucky Draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, September 20, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner will receive a massive Rs. 25 Crore.
Kerala Lottery Result Today 20-09-2023 September: Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 25 CRORE IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 50 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 20-09-2023: LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS For Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 LOTTERY
1st Prize: Rs 25 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 1 Crore
3rd Prize: Rs. 50 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
5th Prize: Rs. 2 Lakh
6th Prize: Rs. 5000
7th Prize: Rs. 2000
8th Prize: Rs. 1000
9th Prize: Rs. 500
Consolation Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
Kerala State Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Daily Lottery
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.
Kerala Lottery State Result Live Updates: History And Significance
The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.
Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Access Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 Result
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
Kerala Bumper Lottery Result 20-09-2023 September LIVE: Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 Lucky Draw Result Time
Kerala Lottery Result Today for Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 Wednesday is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Thiruvonam will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.