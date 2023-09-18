LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 18-09-2023: Win Win W 736 Monday Lucky Draw Result To Be Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 18-09-2023 LIVE: On Monday, September 18, 2023, the Department of Kerala Lotteries will release the lucky draw results of the current Kerala Win Win W 736 Kerala Lottery. You can view, look up, copy, and print the Win Win W 736 Kerala Lottery result of the Lucky Draw here. Today at 3 pm, all Kerala Lottery Win Win W 736 Results will be made available live on the Zee News English website and keralalotteries.com. Scroll down for complete winners list of Win Win W 736 lucky draw result.
Kerala State Lottery Result Monday 18-09-2023 LIVE: Today's draw for the Kerala Monday, Win Win W 736 lottery is scheduled for Kerala. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries results for today, September 18, 2023, will be released soon. Win Win W 736 Kerala lottery live results begin at 2.55 p.m. on Monday, with the formal result being released at 3 p.m. The Win Win W lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 18-09-2023 will take place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Win Win W outcomes from September 18, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 736 Results live today.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W 736 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: Win Win W 736 PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Today 2023 Live Updates September 18, 2023: Result Time
Kerala Lottery Result Today for Win Win W-736 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Win Win W 736 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.
Kerala State Lottery Result Today 18 September Live Updates: Daily Lottery
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.