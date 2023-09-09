LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 09-09-2023: Karunya KR-618 Saturday 3 PM Lucky Draw Result To Be Out At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY SATURDAY RESULT TODAY 09-09-2023 LIVE: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is Kerala "KARUNYA" Lottery Result. Each Saturday at 3 PM, the Kerala "KARUNYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "KARUNYA" lottery code is "KR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. Kerala"KARUNYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40. Scroll down for the complete winners list.
Kerala Lottery Results Saturday 09-09-2023 Live: The lottery department announces the Kerala "KARUNYA KR-618" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, September 09, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for Kerala Lottery "KARUNYA KR-618" Result will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 Lakhs.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-618 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT SATURDAY TODAY: KARUNYA KR-618 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
