LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 24-09-2023: AKSHAYA AK-618 Sunday Lucky Draw Result OUT TODAY At 3 PM- Check Complete Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY SUNDAY RESULT TODAY 24-09-2023 Live: Akshaya lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. . Each Sunday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "AKSHAYA AK- 618" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "AKSHAYA" lottery code is "AK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive huge 70 Lakh Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'AKSHAYA AK- 618' lucky draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Sunday 24-09-2023 Live Updates: The Kerala lottery department will announce the "AKSHAYA AK-618" Kerala Lottery Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, September 24, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for Kerala lottery "AKSHAYA AK-618" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 70 Lakhs.
Kerala Lottery Result Today 24-09-2023 September: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-618 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 24-09-2023 SEPTEMBER TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-618 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
