LIVE UPDATES | Kerala State Lottery Result 02-10-2023: Win Win W 738 Monday Lucky Draw Result To Be Out At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT MONDAY 02-10-2023 LIVE: WIN WIN W lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Monday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "WIN WIN W" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "WIN WIN W" lottery code is "WW" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 70 Lakh Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'WIN WIN W-738' lucky draw.
Kerala State Lottery Result Monday 02-10-2023 LIVE: Today's draw for the Kerala Monday, Win Win W 738 lottery is scheduled for Kerala. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries results for today, September 02, 2023, will be released soon. Win Win W 738 Kerala lottery live results begin at 2.55 p.m. on Monday, with the formal result being released at 4 p.m. The Win Win W lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 02-10-2023 will take place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Win Win W 738 outcomes from September 02, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 738 Results live today.
Kerala Lottery Result 02-10-2023 Oct: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W 738 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
Kerala Lottery Result 02-10-2023 October: Win Win W 738 PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Kerala State Lottery Result Today Live: 7 Days Lottery
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.
Nagaland State Lottery Result 02-10-2023 Live: Lottery Ticket Price
Lottery Sambad has a different collection of lottery games apart from Nagaland lotteries, which are scheduled for Three-time slots, Day, evening, and afternoon. For Nagaland State Lottery Sambad, the price of a single ticket is just Rs. 6.
Kerala Lottery Today 02-10-2023 LIVE: Result Time
Kerala Lottery Result Today for Win Win W-738 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Win Win W 738 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.