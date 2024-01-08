LIVE UPDATES | Kerala State Lottery Result TODAY 08.01.2024: Win Win W-751 Monday Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT At 3 PM- Check Complete Winners List Here
KERALA LOTTERY MONDAY RESULT TODAY 08-01-2024 Live: Win Win lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Monday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "Win Win" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "WIN WIN" lottery code is "WW" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive bumper 75 Lakh Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Win Win W 751' lucky draw.
Trending Photos
Kerala Lottery Results Monday 08-01-2024 Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala lottery "Win Win W 751" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, January 08, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Kerala lottery "Win Win W 751" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 75 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Win Win W 751 outcome from January 08, 2024, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 751 Results live today.
Check Kerala Lottery Result AKSHAYA AK-633 Lucky Draw (07 Jan 2024) Live Updates
Kerala Lottery Result 08-01-2024 Jan: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W-751 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 08-01-2024 JANUARY TODAY: Win Win W 751 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2024
Live Tv