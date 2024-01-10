LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 10.01.2024: Fifty Fifty FF-80 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT At 3 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 10-01-2024 Live Updates: The lottery department announces the Kerala "FIFTY FIFTY FF-80" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, January 10, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "FIFTY FIFTY FF-80" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Fifty Fifty FF-80 outcomes from January 10, 2024, right here. The first-place winner will receive bumper 1 Crore rupees. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-80 Results live today.

Kerala Lottery Result 10-01-2024 Jan: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-80 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 10-01-2024 January: FIFTY FIFTY FF-80 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)