KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 10.01.2024: Fifty Fifty FF-80 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT At 3 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY WEDNESDAY RESULT TODAY 10-01-2024 Live: FIFTY FIFTY lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Wednesday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "Fifty Fifty" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "Fifty Fifty" lottery code is "FF" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of  lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Fifty Fifty FF-80' lucky draw.

Last Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 01:13 AM IST
Kerala State Lottery Result 2024 LIVE
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 10-01-2024 Live Updates: The lottery department announces the Kerala "FIFTY FIFTY FF-80" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, January 10, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "FIFTY FIFTY FF-80" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Fifty Fifty FF-80 outcomes from January 10, 2024, right here. The first-place winner will receive bumper 1 Crore rupees. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-80 Results live today.

Kerala Lottery Result 10-01-2024 Jan: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-80 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 10-01-2024 January: FIFTY FIFTY FF-80 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2024

10 January 2024
01:10 AM

Kerala Lottery Today 10.01.2024 LIVE: Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lucky Draw Result Time

Kerala Lottery Result Today for FIFTY FIFTY FF-80 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for FIFTY FIFTY 80 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.

